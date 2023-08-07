How To Get to the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, the surface may seem expansive during Act 1, but as you delve deeper into the game, you’ll uncover a hidden realm beneath the main map – the Underdark. This enchanting and vividly colored area boasts its own inhabitants, landscapes, and quests, providing a unique and captivating experience for intrepid adventurers.

The Underdark is not only a fantastical place to explore; it also serves as a gateway to Moonrise Towers and your progression into Act 2, offering an alternative route to bypass the mountain pass. Fortunately, there are several ways to access the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, and below we’ll explore the four primary methods known so far.

The Whispering Depths Dungeon: To find this entrance, head to the Blighted Village waypoint and locate a well nearby. Descend into the depths through the well to enter the Whispering Depths Dungeon. Here, you’ll encounter numerous spiders and face off against the formidable Phase Spider Matriarch, the dungeon’s final boss. The Matriarch patrols around a massive pit, which you can safely descend into with the Feather Fall spell activated, granting you access to the Underdark. The Defiled Temple: The Shattered Sanctum, situated in the northwestern Goblin Camp, holds the entrance to the Defiled Temple. To gain access, venture into Priestess Gut’s private room, overcoming two goblins and a trader guarding the locked door. Skillful adventurers can either silently pick the lock and remain concealed or engage in combat before unlocking the door. Proceed through the chambers until you encounter the Defiled Temple. Solve the stone puzzle on the floor to open the door leading to the Underdark. Auntie Ethel’s Portal: For those who prefer an unconventional path, visit the bog area in the southern part of the map, where you may encounter Auntie Ethel in her Teahouse. The choices you make during this encounter will determine your ability to proceed. Navigate through various obstacles, including a man trapped in a tree and noxious gas pods. At the end of the tunnels, you’ll find Auntie Ethel and a captive woman named Myrina in a cage suspended over a pit. Defeat Auntie Ethel to access the pit below, using the Feather Fall spell to safely descend into the Underdark. The Zhentarim Hideout Elevator: Seek out a shed functioning as a hideout for a group called the Zhentarim in the town of Waukeen’s Rest, located west of The Risen Road waypoint. As you progress north from the burning inn in Waukeen’s Rest, you’ll come across a dead ox on the road. Continue north, and behind a covered bridge, you’ll find a shed concealed by crates. Remove the crates to reveal a door leading to the hideout. Diplomatic players can talk their way past the guards, after which you must descend further underground, lockpicking a wardrobe to proceed. Eventually, your party will encounter a Perception check near a section of the rock wall, just below and to the left of where Zarys and other hideout members stand. Passing the check reveals an illusory door. Pass through it and unlock the elevator to reach the Underdark.

Once you’ve successfully entered the Underdark, a multitude of fascinating locations await you, including the Mycanoid Colony, Grymforge, Adamantine Forge, Arcane Tower, and more. It is recommended to be at least level 3-4 before venturing into the Underdark, as the denizens there can pose a considerable challenge if you’re under-leveled.

Embrace the allure of the Underdark, and let its mysteries and wonders enrich your adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3. Remember to approach each entry point with care and prepare yourself for the enthralling journey that lies beneath the surface of the known world. Happy exploring!

