How To Get to Uldaman Legacy of Tyr from Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is one of the dungeons that has recently been added to the World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion. The dungeon has been popular among WoW players since its release with the base version of the game in 2004, and with the release of Dragonflight’s second season, it is once again in the spotlight. In this article, we will provide full details on how to get to the entrance of the Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon.

To get to the Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon, players will need to travel to the Badlands, which is located in the Eastern Kingdoms. For Horde players, the nearest flight path would be New Kargath, and for Alliance players, Dustwind Dig is the best option. The Thelsamar in Loch Modan is also a suitable flight path for Alliance players, as the zone borders the Badlands to the north. Once players arrive in the Badlands, they will need to travel to the northernmost point in the zone to find the summoning stone for Uldaman at coordinates [46,13].

When players arrive at the dungeon complex, they should climb up the ramp along the right side of the valley to reach the portal for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. Players should note that there is another portal nearby for the original Uldaman dungeon in the cavern that sits on the ground level of the dungeon complex. Players will want to take the one that sits at the end of the elevated ramp if they want to run Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

It is essential to keep in mind that traveling to the dungeon’s entrance is only necessary for groups running the dungeon on Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty. If players are running this dungeon on Heroic and Normal difficulties, they can queue up for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr through the dungeon finder and be transported to the dungeon instantly.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon has several encounters that players can participate in. The first encounter is The Lost Dwarves. The quest for ancient knowledge, untold riches, and worldwide fame has lured brothers Eric, Olaf, and Baelog into the depths of Uldaman once again. However, these brazen explorers have stayed underground for too long, and their scrambled senses are preventing them from recognizing whether someone is friend or foe.

The second encounter is with Bromach. Bromach is the chieftain of the Stonevault troggs, a brutal bunch who believe that Uldaman’s treasures belong to them. While Bromach has a particular distaste for meddling dwarves, he’s determined that no outsiders will get past him.

The third encounter is with Sentinel Talondras. Talondras is one of the refti, a titan-forged race crafted by Keeper Tyr to work in harmony with dragonkind. The refti were sometimes sent to distant shores to carry out important missions. Sentinel Talondras was charged with defending the route to the disc holding Tyr’s memories and is determined to keep the invaders at bay.

In conclusion, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is a dungeon that has recently been added to World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion. It has several encounters that players can participate in and earn its loot. The players can reach the entrance of the dungeon by traveling to the Badlands, finding the summoning stone for Uldaman, and then climbing up the ramp along the right side of the valley to reach the portal for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. While the entrance is only necessary for groups running the dungeon on Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty, players can queue up for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr through the dungeon finder and be transported to the dungeon instantly if they’re running the dungeon on Hero

