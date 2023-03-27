How To Get Unlimited Ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a plethora of cheat codes and unlocks for players to discover. Capcom has modernized the classic Resident Evil game by updating the content and technology powering the game with the RE Engine. Critics and players agree that Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the best games of 2023, as it builds on the winning foundation of the original game and expands and revises certain scenes, making them more exciting and involved. Additionally, the game is packed with secrets and unlockables for players to discover, making the game even more interesting to play.

One of the unlockables in Resident Evil 4 Remake is unlimited ammo. Players can unlock several versions of unlimited ammo, which are rewarded for getting through the base game, setting up a potentially more exciting second playthrough. However, players need to note that they will have to finish the game at least once before gaining access to the Extra Content shop under the Bonus Content menu.

To unlock some of the best unlocks, players need to start unlocking the Professional Difficulty option by finishing the main campaign once and then doing it again through New Game Plus. This will then open a path to unlocking some powerful weapons with unlimited ammo, in addition to an accessory that will make life much easier.

How to unlock Unlimited Ammo for all weapons:

One way to unlock unlimited ammo for all weapons is by unlocking the Cat Ears accessory. However, this requires a lot of effort, as players will have to finish the game on Professional Difficulty and score an S+ rank to unlock it from the Extra Content Shop. This essentially means that players will have to finish the game in 5 and a half hours or less with only 15 saves used maximum.

How to unlock Unlimited Ammo for the Rocket Launcher:

Players who want to get unlimited ammo for the Rocket Launcher can unlock it by beating the game once and then starting again on New Game+. Inside of Chapter 2, players can visit the merchant after Leon gets his gear back, and the Infinite Rocket Launcher will be available to purchase for a hefty sum of 2,000,000 pesetas.

How to unlock Unlimited Ammo for the Tommy Gun:

Players can also get the Chicago Typewriter, which is essentially a Tommy Gun, with unlimited ammo. However, this requires a bit more effort as players will need to complete Professional Difficulty with an A ranking. In this case, players only have 7 hours to get through Professional difficulty, but doing so in less time makes the Chicago Typewriter with unlimited ammo available to unlock from the Extra Content shop.

How to unlock Unlimited Ammo for the Handcannon:

The final unlimited ammo weapon players can unlock is the Handcannon, and it is slightly easier to obtain than the Typewriter. Players will need to finish Professional difficulty without using any bonus weapons like the Chicago Typewriter or Primal Knife. However, there is no time or rank requirement, so players can take their time working through this difficulty.

In conclusion, Resident Evil 4 Remake has numerous cheats and unlocks for players to discover, including several versions of unlimited ammo weapons and modifiers. Players will need to finish the game at least once to gain access to the Extra Content shop under the Bonus Content menu, where they can purchase these unlocks using Completion Points earned by finishing challenges and achievements in the campaign. By following the steps outlined above, players can unlock some of the most powerful weapons with unlimited ammo, making their playthroughs more exciting and enjoyable.