How To Parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Parrying is an essential skill for players to master in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, as it can save Leon from taking significant damage from enemies. In the early stages of the game, Leon encounters a group of Plaga-infected people in the village who can quickly close in on him and cause him harm. However, by using the Parry technique, players can stun the enemy and leave them vulnerable to a powerful melee attack, allowing Leon to eliminate them more efficiently.

Default Keybinds for the Parry:

To execute a Parry, players need to hit the Parry Button just before an attack or projectile hits Leon. The Parry Button is set to L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or Space Bar on PC. Players should not rely solely on the in-game prompt to Parry, as it may not always appear. When a successful Parry is executed, a loud metal-clashing sound will indicate that the enemy has been sent reeling backward, and if the enemy is stunned, players can follow up with a hard-hitting melee attack by pressing the X Button (A Button on Xbox / F Key on PC).

Parrying Different Enemies:

It is important to note that not all enemies will stagger after a single Parry, and some may attack multiple times, requiring players to stay alert and react accordingly. Additionally, certain enemy attacks cannot be parried and must be avoided or evaded altogether. Mastering the Parry technique can help players navigate through the game’s challenging encounters, especially when faced with hidden groups of enemies lurking around corners or obscured areas.

How to Perform a successful Parry:

To perform a successful Parry, players must have a Knife equipped. The Knife takes damage as it deflects projectiles, parries enemies, or executes stealth kills. Once the Knife sustains enough damage, it will break, leaving players without the ability to Parry. Leon begins the game with the Combat Knife, but he can find and use other knives such as the Kitchen Knife and Boot Knife. Players will always have a Knife equipped as long as it is in their inventory and not broken.

To repair the Combat Knife, players can visit the Merchant and select the Tune-Up option, allowing Leon to use it again. Players can also upgrade the durability of the Combat Knife at the Merchant, enabling Leon to use it more before it breaks. By keeping an eye on the Knife’s durability and repairing or upgrading it when necessary, players can continue to use the Parry technique effectively throughout the game.

In conclusion, the Parry technique is a valuable tool in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, allowing players to stun enemies and deal significant damage with a well-timed melee attack. To execute a successful Parry, players must hit the Parry Button just before an attack or projectile hits Leon. Additionally, players must have a Knife equipped, as the Knife’s durability decreases with each use, eventually breaking and leaving players without the ability to Parry. By staying alert and mastering the Parry technique, players can navigate through the game’s challenges and overcome difficult encounters.