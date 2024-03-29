Are you tired of sticking with the same old bland Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Well, it’s time to spice things up! In this guide, we’ll delve into the realm of Pawn IDs, unlocking a treasure trove of unique companions to enhance your gaming experience. Let’s embark on this adventure together and discover how to find, share, and utilize Pawn IDs effectively.

In the vast world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Pawns are more than mere companions – they’re your loyal allies, ready to aid you in battles and quests. Each Pawn possesses a unique identifier known as a Pawn ID. These numeric codes serve as the key to summoning specific Pawns from the Rift, a mystical realm where these allies await your call.

To harness the power of Pawn IDs, you must first grasp their significance. While navigating the Rift, accessing the Riftstone opens up a gateway to a myriad of potential allies. However, without the precise Pawn ID, locating a specific companion can prove challenging. Fear not, for we shall unravel the mystery together.

Summoning Pawns with Precision

To summon a Pawn using its ID, follow these simple steps within Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Enter the Rift and interact with a Riftstone. Navigate to the Rift menu and select “Search For A Pawn.” Choose “Search by Pawn ID” from the options presented. Input the complete Pawn ID of your desired companion. Voila! Your chosen Pawn shall materialize before you, ready to join your quest.

But what if you wish to share your own Pawn with others? Fret not, for the process is equally straightforward. Simply access the “Status” screen from the pause menu and locate your Main Pawn. Within the details section, you’ll find your Main Pawn’s unique Pawn ID. Remember to jot it down for future reference, as sharing is caring in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Sources of Pawn IDs

Now that you’re well-versed in the art of Pawn IDs, let’s explore where to unearth these gems:

Online Communities: Dive into the vibrant online communities dedicated to Dragon’s Dogma 2. Platforms like Reddit, including the r/dragonsdogma and r/dragonsdogma2 subreddits, teem with players eager to share their Pawn IDs. Additionally, don’t overlook the r/fashiondogma subreddit, where fashion-forward Arisen showcase their Main Pawns. Gaming Forums: Seek out dedicated gaming forums and outlets like Game8 and Gamespot, where threads brim with Pawn IDs waiting to be discovered. The Steam Community forums for Dragon’s Dogma 2 also serve as a hotbed for Pawn sharing and camaraderie.

In-Game Options

If scouring online platforms doesn’t yield your ideal Pawn, fear not. Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers in-game avenues to diversify your roster:

Forgotten Riftstones: Discover these hidden gems scattered throughout the game world. Each Riftstone boasts unique filters, allowing you to tailor your Pawn search. Experiment with different Riftstones to uncover a plethora of intriguing allies. Official Pawn List: Delve into the curated selection of Pawns crafted by various partners and influencers. From Itsuno’s trusted companion Ted to creations by renowned figures like Asmongold, these Pawns offer a blend of utility and charm. Best of all, they’re free to hire until Level 10, making them ideal allies for your journey.

With the knowledge gleaned from this guide, you’re now equipped to navigate the vast realm of Pawn IDs in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Whether you seek a battle-hardened warrior or a whimsical companion, the power lies in your hands. So, venture forth, explore new horizons, and forge unforgettable alliances on your quest through Dragon’s Dogma 2.