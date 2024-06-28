Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces a variety of thrilling weapons, with the Dancing Blade of Ranah standing out as a particularly enjoyable and potent choice. The weapon’s unique skill significantly enhances its power and, when paired with the Dancer’s Armor, it becomes an even more formidable tool. This guide will take you through the process of acquiring both the Dancing Blade of Ranah and the Dancer’s Armor, as well as strategies to effectively use them.

How to Get the Dancing Blade of Ranah & Dancer’s Armor

To begin your journey towards obtaining these items, head to the Cerulean Coast. This location is accessible fairly early in the game by traveling to the southern part of the Land of Shadows.

Start at the Castle Front Site of Grace, which is situated right across the bridge from the Three Path Cross Site of Grace—where players first encounter NPCs in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. From here, follow the road heading east until you reach its end. While it may appear to be a dead end, look for an enemy standing on a hill. Beside this enemy, you’ll find a path leading down. Be cautious of the flying enemies in the area; for those using a mage build, spells like Night Comet can efficiently deal with them due to their low HP.

Proceed down the path until you reach a pond guarded by a flower enemy. Navigate behind this enemy into the cave, and continue along the Ellac River. It’s a lengthy journey, but you’ll eventually arrive at grasslands patrolled by a Furnace Golem. From this point, head east to reach the Cerulean Coast. Be sure to grab the map fragment while you’re here. Continue eastwards to the coast’s end, where you’ll find the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace—activate this for future convenience.

Next, head southeast towards the protruding part of the coast. Look for a large tree with a hole in the ground nearby. Enter this hole to find another cave. Stick to the left side of the cave to find an opening leading outside. Once outside, turn right and cross the river to reach the other side. Ascend to the top, and you will find the entrance to the dungeon where the Dancer of Ranah awaits.

How to Defeat the Dancer of Ranah

The Dancer of Ranah is not as challenging as some other bosses, but her attacks can be deadly if not properly avoided. Note that Spirit Ashes cannot be used in this fight, though regular multiplayer summons are allowed. The primary attack to watch out for is her Fire AoE, which can one-shot players if not dodged correctly. The key to defeating her is staying close but not too close, ensuring her attacks don’t easily connect. At a mid-range distance, her attacks tend to miss more often as she slashes the air.

For those wielding long weapons like the Nagakiba or utilizing skills like Moonveil’s Transient Moonlight, the battle can be straightforward. Mage builds can also fare well by repeatedly casting Night Comet with a Staff of Loss in the offhand to quickly deplete her HP. The Dancer of Ranah will attempt to heal once during the fight, but only successfully once, providing a prime opportunity to land a few solid hits. Upon defeating her, she drops the Dancing Blade of Ranah and the Dancer’s Armor.

Dancing Blade of Ranah Stats

The Dancing Blade of Ranah, when used effectively, is a powerful weapon. Players should focus on the weapon’s skill, Unending Dance, to maximize its potential. Although the Dancer’s Armor doesn’t offer significant resistance, it enhances the damage output when paired with the weapon. The weapon excels with Dexterity builds, boasting an A-tier Dexterity scaling, making it an excellent choice for those focusing on Dexterity.

Weapon Damage at Different Levels:

Base Damage: 88

Damage at +9: 202

Damage at +10: 215

The Dancing Blade of Ranah and the Dancer’s Armor are valuable additions to any player’s arsenal in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. By following this guide, you can efficiently obtain and utilize these items to enhance your gameplay experience. Whether you prefer melee combat or a mage build, the strategies provided will help you make the most of these powerful tools.