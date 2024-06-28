One of the most widely used messaging apps globally, WhatsApp, will stop working on some older iOS and Android devices in 2024 to preserve maximum efficiency and safety. Because WhatsApp updates its system requirements regularly, some older cell phones will no longer support the software. Users of these devices will need to update to a newer model to continue using WhatsApp.
The New Compatibility Requirements for WhatsApp:
In order to guarantee that the app runs smoothly and securely, WhatsApp updates its list of compatible devices on a regular basis. The impending modification will impact gadgets operating previous iterations of iOS and Android. More specifically, Android smartphones running platforms lower than Android 5.0 (Lollipop) would no longer be able to use WhatsApp. This implies that an update is required for any Android device running Android 4.4 (KitKat) or older.
The restriction is less severe but still important for iPhone users. Support for iPhones running iOS 12 or earlier is going to end soon for WhatsApp. The iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S, in particular, which are outdated and cannot be updated to iOS 12 or higher, will be most affected by this update.
Affected Devices List:
The complete list of devices losing WhatsApp support in 2024 includes various models from prominent brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and others. Here are some notable mentions:
iPhone Models:
- iPhone 3G
- iPhone 3GS
- iPhone 4
- iPhone 4S
Samsung Models:
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Ace 2
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy XCover 2
- Galaxy S3 Mini
LG Models:
- L3 II Dual
- L5 II
- F5
- L3 II
- L7 II
- L5 Dual
- L7 Dual
- F3
- F3Q
- L2 II
- L4 I
- F6
- F7
- Enact
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
Huawei Models:
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
Other Models:
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- ZTE V956
- ZTE UMi X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
Motives behind the Update:
WhatsApp decided to phase out support for older devices primarily for security and performance reasons. Older operating systems might find it difficult to handle WhatsApp’s updates as it pushes out new features and enhancements, which could cause problems with performance and user experience. Moreover, maintaining support for outdated technology may put consumers at greater danger because they are particularly vulnerable to security breaches.
WhatsApp guarantees that it can provide its users with a safe, dependable, and packed with features experience by regularly updating the minimal system requirements. These modifications fit into a larger pattern in the IT sector where developers are gradually discontinuing support for outdated hardware and software in favor of more advanced, contemporary systems.
What Users Must Do:
WhatsApp will notify users of the impacted devices and encourage them to update their handsets. It is recommended that these users verify the version of the operating system they are now using and, if needed, make plans to upgrade to a device that satisfies the updated specifications. Go to the ‘About Phone’ area of your settings to find out the software version that comes with your handset.
Since most devices in use now run newer versions of Android and iOS, most consumers won’t notice a big difference from this adjustment. Still, this serves as an important lesson for individuals who stick to outdated types of technology to maintain access to important apps and services.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for older smartphones is an essential step to improve the safety and efficiency of the service, even though it may cause difficulty for certain users. Users who are impacted by this change should upgrade their smartphones if they want to continue using WhatsApp’s benefits undisturbed.