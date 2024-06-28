One of the most widely used messaging apps globally, WhatsApp, will stop working on some older iOS and Android devices in 2024 to preserve maximum efficiency and safety. Because WhatsApp updates its system requirements regularly, some older cell phones will no longer support the software. Users of these devices will need to update to a newer model to continue using WhatsApp.

The New Compatibility Requirements for WhatsApp:

In order to guarantee that the app runs smoothly and securely, WhatsApp updates its list of compatible devices on a regular basis. The impending modification will impact gadgets operating previous iterations of iOS and Android. More specifically, Android smartphones running platforms lower than Android 5.0 (Lollipop) would no longer be able to use WhatsApp. This implies that an update is required for any Android device running Android 4.4 (KitKat) or older.

The restriction is less severe but still important for iPhone users. Support for iPhones running iOS 12 or earlier is going to end soon for WhatsApp. The iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S, in particular, which are outdated and cannot be updated to iOS 12 or higher, will be most affected by this update.

Affected Devices List:

The complete list of devices losing WhatsApp support in 2024 includes various models from prominent brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and others. Here are some notable mentions:

iPhone Models:

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

Samsung Models:

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Ace 2

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy XCover 2

Galaxy S3 Mini

LG Models:

L3 II Dual

L5 II

F5

L3 II

L7 II

L5 Dual

L7 Dual

F3

F3Q

L2 II

L4 I

F6

F7

Enact

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Huawei Models:

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Other Models:

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

Faea F1

THL W8

Archos 53 Platinum

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

ZTE V956

ZTE UMi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo​

Motives behind the Update:

WhatsApp decided to phase out support for older devices primarily for security and performance reasons. Older operating systems might find it difficult to handle WhatsApp’s updates as it pushes out new features and enhancements, which could cause problems with performance and user experience. Moreover, maintaining support for outdated technology may put consumers at greater danger because they are particularly vulnerable to security breaches.

WhatsApp guarantees that it can provide its users with a safe, dependable, and packed with features experience by regularly updating the minimal system requirements. These modifications fit into a larger pattern in the IT sector where developers are gradually discontinuing support for outdated hardware and software in favor of more advanced, contemporary systems.

What Users Must Do:

WhatsApp will notify users of the impacted devices and encourage them to update their handsets. It is recommended that these users verify the version of the operating system they are now using and, if needed, make plans to upgrade to a device that satisfies the updated specifications. Go to the ‘About Phone’ area of your settings to find out the software version that comes with your handset.

Since most devices in use now run newer versions of Android and iOS, most consumers won’t notice a big difference from this adjustment. Still, this serves as an important lesson for individuals who stick to outdated types of technology to maintain access to important apps and services.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for older smartphones is an essential step to improve the safety and efficiency of the service, even though it may cause difficulty for certain users. Users who are impacted by this change should upgrade their smartphones if they want to continue using WhatsApp’s benefits undisturbed.