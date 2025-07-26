Unstable Cores are one of the most important materials in Destiny 2 right now, especially if you’re trying to push your Power level beyond the soft cap. If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on them or aren’t sure how they work, don’t worry, this guide will break everything down in simple terms. By the end, you’ll know exactly where to farm them, how to use them efficiently, and why they matter for your seasonal progression.

What Are Unstable Cores?

Unstable Cores are a special currency introduced in The Edge of Fate expansion. They’re used to upgrade your weapons and armor past the soft Power cap of 200, all the way up to the seasonal maximum of 450. Without them, you’re stuck at the base level, which means you’ll struggle in high-end activities like raids and dungeons.

Here’s the catch: Unstable Cores are temporary. When the season ends, they disappear from your inventory, and your gear’s Power level resets to 200. This means you’ll need to farm them again next season, so it’s best to use them wisely while you have them.

How to Get Unstable Cores

There are three main ways to collect Unstable Cores, and each method has its own pros and cons.

1. Rewards Pass (Free & Paid Tracks)

The seasonal Rewards Pass is the easiest way to stock up on Unstable Cores. Both the free and paid tracks offer them, though the paid track naturally gives more. If you’re not looking to spend real money, don’t worry—the free path still provides a decent amount, especially if you play regularly.

Focus on completing seasonal challenges and leveling up your pass as quickly as possible. The sooner you unlock those rewards, the faster you can start upgrading your gear.

2. Weekly Rank Rewards

The new Portal system includes weekly challenges that reward Unstable Cores. By completing daily and weekly objectives, you’ll progress through a mini battle pass that resets every week. If you max it out, you can earn up to 75 Unstable Cores—a huge boost for your inventory.

Check the Seasonal Hub in the Portal menu to track your progress. Prioritize these challenges because they’re one of the most reliable sources for Unstable Cores.

3. Dismantling High-Power Gear

This is where the grind comes in. Any weapon or armor piece that drops above 200 Power can be dismantled for Unstable Cores. The higher the Power level, the more Cores you’ll get. For example:

A 202+ piece might give you 18 Cores.

A 213+ piece could reward 112 Cores.

Since Tier 1 and Tier 2 gear isn’t always worth keeping, dismantling them is a smart move. Just make sure you’re not breaking down something you might need later.

How to Use Unstable Cores

Once you’ve built up a stash, it’s time to put them to work. Unstable Cores are used alongside Enhancement Cores when infusing gear past 200 Power. Here’s how the system works:

Infusion Cost Depends on Power Difference – Upgrading a 200 Power item to 205 will cost fewer Cores than jumping from 200 to 214. The closer the two items are in Power, the cheaper the infusion.

Higher Power Gear = More Expensive Upgrades – If you’re infusing a massive Power boost, expect to pay a lot of Unstable Cores. Plan your upgrades carefully to avoid wasting resources.

Seasonal Reset Warning – Remember, all Unstable Cores vanish at the end of the season. Don’t hoard them—use them while you can.

A good strategy is to focus on your most-used weapons and armor first. There’s no point upgrading gear you rarely use, especially since everything resets eventually.