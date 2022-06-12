You can now apply to be Twitter verified and receive a blue checkmark next to your name that tells users that your account isn’t a spammer, troll, or bot—it’s the real deal.

To become verified on Twitter, you need to confirm your identity, have a notable presence on and off Twitter, have an active Twitter account, and send in a request for consideration as a verified user.

It is especially important for micro-influencers, thought leaders, and small businesses to apply for verification and get that blue badge so that fake accounts cannot impersonate them.

Having a verified Twitter profile makes it harder for scammers to use your name to spread misinformation, hold fake contests to steal your followers’ information, and more—that eventually leads to mistrust.

Here’s what you need to do to get verified on Twitter:

Make sure your profile meets Twitter’s activity standards.

Go into your account settings and start the verification process by clicking “request verification.”

A popup will appear telling you more about Twitter verification—click “Start Now.”

Tell Twitter who you are by selecting the right category.

Provide proof that you’ve selected the right category (e.g., your official website, articles about you, etc.).

Verify your identity by providing an official email address, website, or government-issued ID.

Click “submit” and wait for Twitter to get back to you.

How to get verified on Twitter

Start the verification process

Twitter’s verification process is now self-service from within the platform. On the desktop or mobile app, go to your account settings and select ‘Request Verification’.

Check your activity in your category

The next step after choosing your category will vary depending on what you choose. For example, people in the entertainment world may need to verify their status with IMDB credits, journalists via links to recent articles, and activists or influencers may need to meet follower and mention thresholds.

Get Active

Get regular tweets. It is one of the fundamental ways to increase interest in the content a brand publishes.

Many companies have found success with their hilarious and sassy tweets. In addition to regularly writing and sharing new content, maintaining an active account.

Keep it real

Buying followers or relying on bots will undermine your account’s credibility — fast. So will posting spammy content.

To appear authentic, credible, and reliable, your brand has to be authentic, credible, and reliable. Shortcuts won’t cut it. Your brand has to put in the work.