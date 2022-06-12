Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Booking details is out before Launch

Nothing Phone 1 will be released on July 12 @ 8:30 PM IST. Furthermore, we already know that Carl Pei’s Nothing’s first Android phone would be accessible in India through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 pre-order information for India has now been posted online. Interested consumers may reserve the smartphone on Flipkart for Rs. 2,000.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone1 pre-booking details.

Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.

Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).

Plus, "variant of your choice" confirms multiple memory variants.

Feel free to retweet 😉 pic.twitter.com/MAKT3fhiHz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 India Booking Details

The most recent information comes from tipper Mukul Sharma. He posted the Flipkart listing for the Nothing Phone (1, with pre-ordering instructions and discounts for the future smartphone. According to this, the Nothing Phone 1 will be offered in a variety of storage configurations.

Buyers may pre-order the gadget for $2000, and the coupon money will be applied upon checkout on July 12. Although the device’s pricing is yet unknown. According to reports, the Nothing Phone 1 will be priced at about 500 euros (around Rs. 41,600).

Nothing Phone 1 – What will it feature?

The Nothing Phone 1 will include an aluminum mid-frame and a transparent rear panel, according to reports. In terms of specifications, the forthcoming smartphone is said to include an OLED panel display with a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) resolution.

At the time, the display’s refresh rate is unknown. However, it is said to feature a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+. The Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU is confirmed to power the Nothing Phone 1. The brand did not divulge the name of the chipset; nevertheless, it is likely to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

It will run Android 12 OS with a bespoke Nothing Launcher on top of the vanilla Android UI. The smartphone is said to have a dual-camera configuration on the back panel, which might comprise a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera.

Nothing 1 will include a 32MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and movies. The phone will also include optical image stabilization and 4K video recording. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to include a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery with wireless and reverse wireless charging functionality. It is expected to provide 45W wired charging.

