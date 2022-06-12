Log In Register
Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Booking details is out before Launch
Nothing Phone Number 1 India Pre-order emerged before the launch on July 12th - Here is what we know so far:

Adersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending
Image Credits: Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1 will be released on July 12 @ 8:30 PM IST. Furthermore, we already know that Carl Pei’s Nothing’s first Android phone would be accessible in India through Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 pre-order information for India has now been posted online. Interested consumers may reserve the smartphone on Flipkart for Rs. 2,000.

Nothing Phone 1 India Booking Details

Image Credits: Ankush Vishwakarma

The most recent information comes from tipper Mukul Sharma. He posted the Flipkart listing for the Nothing Phone (1, with pre-ordering instructions and discounts for the future smartphone. According to this, the Nothing Phone 1 will be offered in a variety of storage configurations.

Buyers may pre-order the gadget for $2000, and the coupon money will be applied upon checkout on July 12. Although the device’s pricing is yet unknown. According to reports, the Nothing Phone 1 will be priced at about 500 euros (around Rs. 41,600).

Nothing Phone 1 – What will it feature?

The Nothing Phone 1 will include an aluminum mid-frame and a transparent rear panel, according to reports. In terms of specifications, the forthcoming smartphone is said to include an OLED panel display with a Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) resolution.

At the time, the display’s refresh rate is unknown. However, it is said to feature a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+. The Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU is confirmed to power the Nothing Phone 1. The brand did not divulge the name of the chipset; nevertheless, it is likely to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

It will run Android 12 OS with a bespoke Nothing Launcher on top of the vanilla Android UI. The smartphone is said to have a dual-camera configuration on the back panel, which might comprise a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera.

Nothing 1 will include a 32MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and movies. The phone will also include optical image stabilization and 4K video recording. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to include a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery with wireless and reverse wireless charging functionality. It is expected to provide 45W wired charging.

