How to get verified on Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site where users may send and receive messages known as “tweets.” Unregistered users can only read tweets, while registered users may post, like, and repost them. Users can access Twitter via their website or mobile device application software, however the service is also available by SMS from April 2020.The service is provided by Twitter, Inc., which is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It has more than 25 offices worldwide. Initially, tweets were limited to 140 characters, but in November 2017. Audio and video tweets are limited to 140 seconds for most accounts.

You can request verification from Twitter and receive a blue check mark badge next to your name. To get verified on Twitter, simply update your profile with current information, verify your phone number and email address, and then fill out the form to request consideration as a verified user. Getting verified on Twitter has a significant commercial/brand advantage.

Customize your account by adding a profile image, a cover photo, a name, a site, and a description.

Confirm your email address and add a confirmed phone number.

Include your birthday.

Set your tweets to “public” mode.

On Twitter, fill out the verification form.

In their announcement regarding verified accounts, Twitter mentioned a few factors that might influence which accounts they may choose validate and which they don’t. The fact that the account is in interest of the public is the most important aspect in being verified on Twitter.

As soon as your account meets the minimal requirements (such as having a profile photo and a confirmed phone number), the verification process appears to be subjective in determining what’s really of “public interest.” No concerns if you go through the procedure once and don’t get confirmed. You have 30 days to try afresh.

Twitter advises that your profile be the particular individual or organization’s genuine name, that your profile photo and cover photo correctly represent what you’re all about, and that your bio indicates a field of knowledge or corporate purpose when changing this information. Make sure your tweets are set to “public.” Make sure the “Tweet privacy” option is unchecked.

Twitter will prompt you to check in to the account you want to verify while you’re going through the verification procedure. There will also be a paragraph area at the end where you may explain why Twitter should verify you. You may also offer links to back up your claim, so this is something to consider or plan ahead of time.