How To Get Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen, developed by HEXWORKS, is known for its challenging gameplay with numerous formidable bosses. In this action-packed adventure, players are constantly at risk of meeting their demise as they battle through the treacherous realms of Axiom and Umbral. Thankfully, Vestige Seeds serve as a lifeline, allowing you to safeguard your hard-earned progress. This guide will help you understand where to find Vestige Seeds and how to use them effectively.

Where to Purchase Vestige Seeds

Obtaining Vestige Seeds in Lords of the Fallen can be a bit of a challenge, but it’s crucial for your survival in the game. The most straightforward way to acquire these precious seeds is through a character named Molhu. You can find him in Skyrest, and here’s how you can get there:

From your last Vestige point, head towards Pieta. On your left, you’ll notice an empty room. Enter it. Use the Umbral Lamp to illuminate the room, revealing Molhu in the middle.

Once you’ve engaged in a conversation with Molhu, you’ll have the option to purchase Vestige Seeds from him. Be prepared, though, as each seed comes with a price tag of 2,500 Vigor, which is quite expensive. However, if you’re willing to invest in your survival, this is the quickest and most convenient way to obtain Vestige Seeds.

Additionally, Vestige Seeds can also be acquired as drops from certain enemies. These opportunities to gather seeds are usually in close proximity to locations where you can plant them for future use. While not as straightforward as purchasing them, this method allows you to accumulate Vestige Seeds during regular gameplay.

How to Farm Vestige Seeds

Although defeating bosses in Lords of the Fallen rewards you with a Vestige Seed, these epic encounters are not always readily available. You’ll often find yourself in situations where you’ve used up your Vestige Seeds before facing another significant challenge. To cope with this dilemma, you can either master when to create Vestige Seedlings or learn how to gather more seeds through farming.

If you choose the latter option, focus on targeting specific Umbral enemies that have a higher likelihood of dropping Vestige Seeds. For instance, reapers and the troublesome fliers that can summon additional enemies are good candidates. At times, regular Umbral mobs might also yield Vestige Seeds, so it can be uncertain which enemies are the most rewarding to engage.

When it comes to farming Vestige Seeds, you should consider setting up a Seedling in a well-chosen location. Areas like Calrath or The Forsaken Fen, which are rich in Umbral enemies, make ideal choices. However, be cautious because Axiom’s regular foes may still be present, posing an additional challenge. Your primary objective should be to hunt for rarer Umbral enemies first, and then eliminate the seemingly endless wave of zombie-like enemies while heading back to your Seedling. Repeating this process will help you accumulate enough Vestige Seeds to tackle multiple boss encounters.

Using Vestige Seeds

In Lords of the Fallen, you have the option to carry multiple Vestige Seeds, but only one can be active at any given time. The others will be removed. The importance of Vestige Seeds cannot be emphasized enough, as they allow you to safeguard your progress, especially in challenging areas. Here’s how you can make the most of them: