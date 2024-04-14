In the vast realm of Dragon’s Dogma 2 lies a treasure trove of enhancement materials, each holding the potential to bolster your arsenal and elevate your gameplay experience. Among these coveted resources, Wailing Crystals stand out as essential commodities sought after by adventurers seeking to imbue their gear with formidable power. But where can these elusive crystals be found, and how can they be obtained without enduring endless trials?

Quest for Wailing Crystals

Wailing Crystals, as their lore dictates, are the crystallized remnants left behind by the formidable Lich, an undead sorcerer known for weaving intricate spells and posing a formidable challenge to even the most seasoned warriors. To embark on your journey to acquire these coveted crystals, venture forth to the Tomb of Al’Guttos, nestled in the eastern reaches of Bakbattahl within the Battahl region.

Navigating the treacherous terrain that leads to the tomb may prove to be a test of endurance and wit. Whether you opt to traverse the winding paths on foot, embracing the thrill of exploration, or make use of the convenient Ropeways to expedite your journey, the choice is yours. Upon reaching the entrance of the cavernous depths that conceal the tomb’s secrets, take a moment to rest and recuperate at the nearby Campsite, steeling yourself for the trials that lie ahead.

Confronting the Lich

Within the confines of the Tomb of Al’Guttos, you will encounter a host of undead adversaries, each intent on thwarting your progress and claiming you as their next victim. Proceed with caution, for lurking amidst the shadows is the dreaded Lich, a spectral menace whose malevolent presence permeates the air. Engage the skeletal minions that bar your path, prioritizing the caster skeletons whose arcane incantations pose a significant threat.

Should you seek a swifter path to your quarry, veer left upon entering the cavernous depths, navigating past spectral foes and undead abominations until you stand before the Lich itself. Brace yourself for a battle of wits and steel, for the Lich is a formidable adversary capable of unleashing devastating spells and summoning lightning to smite those who dare to challenge its dominion.

Strategies for Success

To emerge victorious in your encounter with the Lich, employ a combination of tactics tailored to your preferred vocation. Melee warriors must contend with the Lich’s aerial maneuvers, seizing every opportunity to strike true amidst its ethereal dance. Beware the Cyclone attack, a tempestuous onslaught that can whittle away your health with relentless ferocity. Keep a vigilant eye on the skies, evading the Lich’s lightning balls that seek to ensnare you in their deadly embrace.

With perseverance and skill, you may succeed in vanquishing the Lich and claiming the coveted Wailing Crystals that it guards so jealously. But fear not, for should fortune favor another, the Lich is a resilient foe, capable of returning from the abyss to challenge you once more.

A More Convenient Solution: Duplication

For those who seek an alternative to the perilous pursuit of Wailing Crystals, the Scrap Store offers a convenient solution. Located within the bustling confines of Checkpoint Rest Town, Ibrahim’s Scrap Store beckons to those in search of a more expedient method of acquisition. Present Ibrahim with a Wailing Crystal and a generous offering of 2900 Gold, then retire to the nearby bench to await the fruits of his labor.

In a mere two days’ time, return to Ibrahim’s humble abode to claim not one, but two Wailing Crystals, effectively doubling your bounty with minimal effort. While this method may require a substantial investment of gold, the convenience it affords far outweighs the risks associated with confronting the Lich in battle.