How To Get XDefiant Beta

XDefiant, the highly anticipated free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft, is currently in its closed beta phase, allowing a select few lucky players to get a sneak peek at the game before its official launch. With 14 maps, various weapons, and factions to choose from, XDefiant promises an exciting and competitive arena shooter experience that relies on gunplay and teamwork. In this article, we will take a closer look at how fans can gain access to XDefiant’s closed beta and get a chance to play the game ahead of its release.

As of now, the closed beta is available only for players using the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To be eligible for the closed beta, players need to register on the official XDefiant website. If they are lucky, they will be enrolled and granted access to the game directly. However, this is not the only way to get a closed beta key for the highly anticipated free-to-play first-person shooter game from Ubisoft.

Players can also try their luck by watching XDefiant partnered streamers on Twitch. By watching these streams for at least 30 minutes, players can qualify for a drop, which may include a closed beta key. It’s important to note that users must have their Twitch accounts set up correctly to receive drops, and console users need to link their Ubisoft Connect account to their console, while PC players need to do the same in order to be eligible fora drop.

Tune in to the XDefiant Showcase April 13 at 10am PST for an inside look at the game and an exciting showmatch! Register now for the Closed Beta at https://t.co/sGKjIp9scW pic.twitter.com/K4La2XgZG4 — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 6, 2023

Once players have gained access to XDefiant’s closed beta, they can enjoy all the content that is currently available for testing. The game features four factions: Libertad, Echelon, Phantoms, and Cleaners, each with its own unique abilities and playstyle. However, the DedSec faction is currently locked and will be accessible later in the beta. Players can choose their faction and engage in fast-paced and action-packed matches with other players.

In terms of maps, all 14 maps are available in the closed beta, allowing players to explore and strategize in various environments. The maps include Attica Heights, Arena, DUMBO, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Times Square, and Zoo. This gives players a wide range of options to engage in thrilling battles and test their skills in different settings.

As for the playlists, currently only the unranked playlists are live in the closed beta. These playlists include Escort, Zone Control, Domination, and Occupy, offering different game modes for players to try out and experience the diverse gameplay of XDefiant.

It’s worth mentioning that as the closed beta is a limited-time program, it will eventually come to an end. The closed beta for XDefiant started on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT, and will conclude on April 23, 2023, at 11 pm PT. Therefore, players who are interested in trying out the game during the closed beta should make sure to register or watch the partnered streamers on Twitch to increase their chances of getting a key before the beta period ends.

In conclusion, gaining access to XDefiant’s closed beta requires players to register on the official website or watch partnered streamers on Twitch for a chance to receive a drop. Once granted access, players can enjoy all the content available in the closed beta, including the four factions, 14 maps, and unranked playlists. With its fast-paced gameplay, unique factions, and diverse maps, XDefiant promises an exciting and competitive experience for players. However, it’s important to remember that the closed beta is a limited-time program, so players should act quickly to secure their chance to play the game ahead of its official launch.

