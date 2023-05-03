How To Getting Winding Slitherdrake in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you’re a World of Warcraft player and looking to add the Winding Slitherdrake to your collection of mounts, you’re in luck. The Winding Slitherdrake is the latest addition to the Dragonriding drakes in the game, which were introduced in the Dragonflight expansion by Blizzard Entertainment. This unique mount is fully customizable and comes with a range of customization options that include skin color, skin scale type, pattern, horns, horn color, horn style, tail, throat, body armor, armor color, snout, crest, jaw, brow, hair color, eyesight, eye color, and eye style.

First and foremost, it is important to note that the Winding Slitherdrake is tied to the main campaign of Dragonflight. To obtain this mount, you will need to progress through the fourth chapter of the Embers of Neltharion campaign in Zaralek Cavern. The Winding Slitherdrake is a quest reward for completing the final quest in this chapter – Worst of the Worst.

This quest is part of the fourth campaign chapter in the Embers of Neltharion campaign, called Inherited Sin. However, before you can unlock this new dragonriding mount, you must complete the first three chapters of the campaign, which are Breaking Ground, Sundered Legacy, and Ancient Bargain.

To access the Inherited Sin chapter, you will first need to complete the first three chapters of the campaign – Breaking Ground, Sundered Legacy, and the Ancient Bargain. These chapters are lengthy and serve to tell a story, so be prepared to spend some time on them.

Once you have completed the first three chapters and have access to the Inherited Sin chapter, you will need to complete the following quests:



Here We Go Again

The Obsidian Rest

Report: Battlefield Ruins

Blow It Up

Thinning Their Defenses

Intercepting Communications

Air Superiority

Investigating the Unknown

Break Them Out

Worst of the Worst



The Winding Slitherdrake is granted to you upon completion of the final quest – Worst of the Worst. This quest is the culmination of the Inherited Sin chapter and serves as the gateway to obtaining your new dragonriding mount.



Dragonriding mounts differ from regular flying mounts in that they can only be used in the Dragon Isles and have completely different flying mechanics. As part of the quest chain to obtain a dragonriding mount, players will be trained in how to use the various abilities and advance their dragonriding talent tree. The Winding Slitherdrake, just like the original four dragonriding drakes, is tied to the main campaign questline, and you will need to be trained in how to use their various abilities and advance your dragonriding talent tree as part of the quest chain.



One of the standout features of dragonriding drakes is their highly customizable appearances. You can adjust your mount’s appearance at any of the Rostrums of Transformation that are found in various locations throughout the Isles. You will start with a selection of appearance options but can gain more through various sources in the Isles, including purchasing from renown vendors, quest rewards, and loot drops.

In conclusion, the Winding Slitherdrake is the fifth dragonriding mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it can be obtained by completing the Worst of the Worst quest, which is part of the Inherited Sin campaign chapter. This quest is the final quest in the chapter, and players must complete the first three campaign chapters to unlock it. Dragonriding mounts are highly customizable and have completely different flying mechanics compared to regular flying mounts. Players can customize their dragonriding mount’s appearance at Rostrums of Transformation found throughout the Dragon Isles, and appearance options can be gained from various sources such as renown vendors, quest rewards, and loot drops.

