How To Cheat in Blooket

Blooket is a popular online learning platform that allows students to learn classroom essentials through short games. It was created by Tom & Ben Stewart, and it provides an interesting and enjoyable way for students to learn while playing games. However, many students are looking for ways to cheat in Blooket by using hacks and cheats to modify their game. This has led to the creation of numerous cheat codes that can be found on GitHub.

It is important to note that using hacks and cheats in Blooket is against the rules, and it can result in a permanent ban from the game. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution when using these codes. However, teachers can use this guide to understand how students are using these hacks in their systems.

One of the popular cheat codes that can be used to hack Blooket is developed by a GitHub user known as “glixzzy.” These hacks are maintained by the user with a lot of effort, and none of the codes belong to us. To use these hacks, you need to visit glixzzy’s link or follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the GitHub link Click on the folder or mode you want Click on the “global” folder Here you will find options for: Add Tokens

Get All Blooks in Game

Get Every Answer Correct

Sell Dupe Blooks

Spam Open Boxes Copy the attached codes Login to your account and the game room Open the internet browser console using Ctrl+Shift+J Paste the required code into the console Clear your address bar Type in “javascript:” Paste the code, and press enter You will get a pop-up regarding the cheat Click on “OK” Now your hack is active for this session

It is important to note that Blooket is blocking all users who are using hacks now. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution when using these codes. This guide is only for information, and please do not use the codes unless you understand the risks associated with them.

Another way to get more Coins (Tokens) in Blooket is to use the “School Cheats Blooket” option.

Here’s how you can do it:

Go to “School Cheats Blooket” You can do a quick Google search to open this Log in Click on “Global” Click on “Add Tokens” Go to the Blooket Market page Right-click and select “Inspect” Click on the “Console” tab Paste the code A prompt will ask you “How many tokens?” Type in the amount you need Click on “OK” Refresh the Blooket Market page Now the tokens will be added to your account

It is important to note that Blooket Tokens (commonly called Coins) can be collected by getting the answers right to questions in different game modes. Therefore, it is essential to encourage students to play the game fairly and earn their tokens.