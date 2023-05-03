How To Cheat in Blooket

Blooket is a popular online learning platform that allows students to learn classroom essentials through short games. It was created by Tom & Ben Stewart, and it provides an interesting and enjoyable way for students to learn while playing games. However, many students are looking for ways to cheat in Blooket by using hacks and cheats to modify their game. This has led to the creation of numerous cheat codes that can be found on GitHub.
It is important to note that using hacks and cheats in Blooket is against the rules, and it can result in a permanent ban from the game. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution when using these codes. However, teachers can use this guide to understand how students are using these hacks in their systems.
One of the popular cheat codes that can be used to hack Blooket is developed by a GitHub user known as “glixzzy.” These hacks are maintained by the user with a lot of effort, and none of the codes belong to us. To use these hacks, you need to visit glixzzy’s link or follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open the GitHub link
- Click on the folder or mode you want
- Click on the “global” folder
- Here you will find options for:
- Add Tokens
- Get All Blooks in Game
- Get Every Answer Correct
- Sell Dupe Blooks
- Spam Open Boxes
- Copy the attached codes
- Login to your account and the game room
- Open the internet browser console using Ctrl+Shift+J
- Paste the required code into the console
- Clear your address bar
- Type in “javascript:”
- Paste the code, and press enter
- You will get a pop-up regarding the cheat
- Click on “OK”
- Now your hack is active for this session
It is important to note that Blooket is blocking all users who are using hacks now. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution when using these codes. This guide is only for information, and please do not use the codes unless you understand the risks associated with them.
Another way to get more Coins (Tokens) in Blooket is to use the “School Cheats Blooket” option.
Here’s how you can do it:
- Go to “School Cheats Blooket”
- You can do a quick Google search to open this
- Log in
- Click on “Global”
- Click on “Add Tokens”
- Go to the Blooket Market page
- Right-click and select “Inspect”
- Click on the “Console” tab
- Paste the code
- A prompt will ask you “How many tokens?”
- Type in the amount you need
- Click on “OK”
- Refresh the Blooket Market page
- Now the tokens will be added to your account
It is important to note that Blooket Tokens (commonly called Coins) can be collected by getting the answers right to questions in different game modes. Therefore, it is essential to encourage students to play the game fairly and earn their tokens.
In conclusion, Blooket is an interactive and engaging platform that allows students to learn while having fun. However, some students resort to using hacks and cheats to manipulate the game, which can result in a ban from the website. This guide is intended for teachers to understand the process of using GitHub hacks and cheat codes, which were created by a user named glixzzy. These codes allow users to add tokens, get all blooks in the game, get every answer correct, sell dupe blooks, and spam open boxes. It is important to note that Blooket has now blocked all users who use hacks. The guide also shows how to obtain more tokens by using the “Add Tokens” feature on the Blooket Market page. While this guide provides information on hacking Blooket, it is not recommended to use the codes unless the user understands the associated risks. Teachers can use this guide to monitor the situation and prevent students from using cheats to maintain a fair playing field.