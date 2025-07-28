Gifting a game on Steam is a fantastic way to surprise a friend, celebrate a special occasion, or just share your favorite titles with someone else. Whether it’s for a birthday, holiday, or just because, the process is simple once you know how it works. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know—from purchasing a new game as a gift to troubleshooting common issues.

1. Find the Game You Want to Gift

First, open the Steam store—either through the desktop app or the website. Search for the game you’d like to gift. If you’re not sure what to pick, check your friend’s wishlist by visiting their profile and clicking on “Games” followed by “Wishlist.” This ensures you’re getting them something they actually want.

Once you’ve found the perfect game, click on its store page. Look for the “Add to Cart” button. If you already own the game, don’t worry—Steam still lets you buy it again as a gift.

2. Add the Game to Your Cart

After clicking “Add to Cart,” you’ll see a few options. If you’re done shopping, select “View My Cart.” If you want to buy multiple games for the same person, you can continue browsing and add more items. However, keep in mind that you can’t add multiple copies of the same game in one transaction—each gift purchase must be done separately.

3. Select the Gift Option

In your cart, you’ll notice a dropdown menu under the game’s title. By default, it says “For my account.” Change this to “This is a gift.” Then, click “Continue to gift options” to proceed.

4. Choose Your Recipient

Now, you’ll need to pick who gets the game. Click “Select gift recipient” and choose from your Steam friends list. If your friend has the game on their wishlist, their name will appear at the top with a note saying “On wishlist.” If they already own the game, their name will be grayed out with a message like “Already owns this item.”

If the person isn’t on your friends list yet, you’ll need to add them first. Go to the “Friends” menu, search for their username, and send a request. Once they accept, you can proceed with the gift.

5. Personalize Your Gift (Optional)

Want to add a special touch? Steam lets you include a short message (up to 160 characters). You can write a birthday note, a funny joke, or just a simple “Enjoy!” You can also customize the signature—by default, it’ll show your Steam nickname, but you can change it to something else if you prefer.

6. Set a Delivery Time

By default, Steam will send the gift immediately via email and the Steam client. But if you’re planning ahead for a birthday or holiday, you can schedule the delivery. Click “Schedule delivery,” pick your desired date and time, and Steam will handle the rest.

7. Complete the Purchase

Click “Continue to payment” and choose your preferred payment method. Steam accepts credit cards, PayPal, and other digital payment options. Enter your details, review the order, and click “Purchase.”

Once the transaction is complete, your friend will receive a notification. They have 30 days to accept the gift—if they don’t, Steam will cancel the purchase and refund you automatically.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Why Can’t I Gift a Game?

Sometimes, things don’t go as planned. Here are a few reasons why you might run into problems:

Your friend already owns the game. Steam won’t let you gift duplicates.

Regional restrictions apply. Some games can’t be gifted between certain countries due to licensing.

The game is part of a restricted bundle. Personalized bundles or special promotions often can’t be gifted.

You’re trying to gift DLC without the base game. The recipient must own the original game first.

If you’re stuck, consider sending a Steam Wallet gift card instead. These let your friend choose their own game and work in any region.