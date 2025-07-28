Ready or Not is a tactical shooter that demands precision, strategy, and patience. Among its many achievements, “Way Out West” stands out as one of the trickier ones to unlock. The challenge requires players to complete the Rust Belt mission using only a .357 Magnum revolver, which sounds simple but comes with hidden pitfalls. If you’ve been struggling with this achievement, don’t worry—this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to earn it smoothly.

First, let’s break down what the achievement actually asks for. You must complete the Rust Belt map (previously known as “Coyote”) using only the .357 Magnum as your weapon. That means no primary guns, no grenades, no breaching tools, and no tactical devices. However, there’s some flexibility with your AI teammates—they can use any weapons they like without affecting your progress.

The mission itself involves clearing a smuggler’s compound filled with armed suspects. Unlike earlier missions, these enemies are more aggressive and better equipped, so relying solely on a revolver can feel daunting. The good news? You don’t need a perfect “S” rank—just finishing the mission without killing civilians is enough.

Preparing Your Loadout

Since you’re locked into using the .357 Magnum, your loadout options are limited, but there are still key choices that can make or break your run.

Armor Selection

Heavy armor is highly recommended. The Rust Belt map features tight corridors and underground tunnels where enemies can ambush you easily. Steel plates offer excellent protection against pistol rounds, which most enemies use, while ceramic plates are lighter but break faster. If you prefer mobility, ceramic might work, but steel is the safer bet for survival.

Ammo Choice

Most enemies in this mission are unarmored, so Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP) rounds are ideal. They deal high damage to unarmored targets, increasing your chances of one-shot kills.

Additional Gear

Some players report that using a ballistic shield on your back can help, but be cautious—actively deploying it mid-mission might void the achievement. Night vision goggles (NVGs) are also useful since the tunnels are dark and the revolver lacks a flashlight attachment.

Mission Strategy

Now that you’re geared up, let’s talk strategy. The key here is to let your AI squad do most of the work while you stay disciplined with your revolver.

Let Your Team Lead

Your AI teammates can use any weapons without affecting your achievement progress. Order them to clear rooms while you hang back. Avoid giving them commands to use grenades or breaching tools, as some players report these actions can bug the achievement. Instead, stick to simple “open and clear” orders.

Stay Disciplined with Your Revolver

The achievement is strict about weapon usage. Never switch to another weapon or tool, even if you pick one up by accident. Some players have found that even interacting with objects while holding a different weapon can lock them out of the achievement.

Engage When Necessary

While your team handles most threats, you should still take a few shots with your revolver to ensure the game registers your compliance with the achievement’s conditions. Aim for center mass—the .357 is powerful enough to drop enemies quickly.