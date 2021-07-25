How to give Robux to people on Roblox

Roblox will not directly allow you to directly transfer Robux into another account, so instead, you will have to distribute funds from a sellable group item.

Choosing a sellable object

Click on the hamburger menu on the top left side of the screen and select Groups. Click on Store, and then click on the sellable object of your choice. This will automatically direct you to the item’s page.

Deleting the item from the inventory

Click on the three-dots drop-down menu and select Delete from Inventory. This removes the item from your personal inventory, allowing you to purchase it from the group store.

Buying the item for the group

To purchase the item, select the green Buy button. Since it is a group item, the money you spend on that item will go to your group. There are a couple of things to keep in mind about this process. First, Roblox takes 30 per cent of every purchase. Second, when buying clothes, Roblox has a three-to-seven-day waiting period before the money is actually added to the group funds.

Setting up a one-time payment

Go back to your group’s page by clicking on the hamburger menu on the top left side of the screen. Click on Groups. Now, click on the three-dot drop-down menu and select Configure Group. You will see a list of options on the left of the screen near the top. Hover your mouse over the Revenue tab. This will summon a pop-up tab. Select Payouts. You have the option of setting up a recurring payment or a one-time payment. For now, choose the latter. Select the One-time Payout tab at the top of your screen. You can transfer funds as a percentage of the total amount of group funds or a specific amount.

Choosing who receives the funds

Click on the Add Payout Recipients box to select the group account to which you want to send funds. Add the username of the account into the pop-up window. Be sure to put in the account’s username, not the display name, to make sure that you are sending Robux to the right account.

Determining Robux distribution