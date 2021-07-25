How to give Robux to people on Roblox

Roblox will not directly allow you to directly transfer Robux into another account, so instead, you will have to distribute funds from a sellable group item.
Choosing a sellable object
- Click on the hamburger menu on the top left side of the screen and select Groups.
- Click on Store, and then click on the sellable object of your choice. This will automatically direct you to the item’s page.
Deleting the item from the inventory
- Click on the three-dots drop-down menu and select Delete from Inventory. This removes the item from your personal inventory, allowing you to purchase it from the group store.
Buying the item for the group
- To purchase the item, select the green Buy button. Since it is a group item, the money you spend on that item will go to your group.
- There are a couple of things to keep in mind about this process.
- First, Roblox takes 30 per cent of every purchase.
- Second, when buying clothes, Roblox has a three-to-seven-day waiting period before the money is actually added to the group funds.
Setting up a one-time payment
- Go back to your group’s page by clicking on the hamburger menu on the top left side of the screen.
- Click on Groups.
- Now, click on the three-dot drop-down menu and select Configure Group. You will see a list of options on the left of the screen near the top.
- Hover your mouse over the Revenue tab. This will summon a pop-up tab.
- Select Payouts.
- You have the option of setting up a recurring payment or a one-time payment. For now, choose the latter.
- Select the One-time Payout tab at the top of your screen. You can transfer funds as a percentage of the total amount of group funds or a specific amount.
Choosing who receives the funds
- Click on the Add Payout Recipients box to select the group account to which you want to send funds.
- Add the username of the account into the pop-up window. Be sure to put in the account’s username, not the display name, to make sure that you are sending Robux to the right account.
Determining Robux distribution
- On the next screen, enter the amount of Robux that you want to distribute and click on Distribute.
- Note that the Robux might take a few minutes to send, and the person that you send them to might have to reload Roblox in order to see the received Robux.