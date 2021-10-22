How to go incognito mode on iPhone

Some web browsers provide a privacy feature called private browsing or surfing in incognito mode. The browser establishes a temporary session that is separate from the browser’s primary session and user data when in this mode. When a session is closed, local data linked with the session, such as cookies, is erased. These settings are primarily intended to prevent data and history linked with a single browsing session from remaining on the device or being detected by another user.

Users are not always protected from being monitored by other websites or their Internet service provider while using private browsing modes (ISP). Furthermore, by using the operating system, browser security flaws, or malicious browser extensions, identifiable traces of activity from private browsing sessions may be leaked, and it has been discovered that certain HTML5 APIs can be used to detect the presence of private browsing modes due to differences in behaviour.

One of the first major web browsers to integrate this capability was Apple’s Safari. The functionality has now been copied by other browsers, and major news outlets and computer websites began using the phrase in 2008 while discussing experimental versions of Internet Explorer 8. When it comes to the storing of local shared objects, Adobe Flash Player 10.1 now respects browser settings and private browsing status.

You may browse incognito on an iPhone or iPad if you use the Google app instead of Safari or Chrome as your online browser. Here’s how to do it.

The Google app for iPhone and iPad is a one-stop shop for all things Google. The software handles all of the searching and browsing results. It’s effectively its own mini-browser with Discover, although you might not want your activities tracked.

On your iPhone or iPad, first launch the Google app. If you can’t find the app on your home page or in your App Library, use Apple’s Spotlight Search.

On your home screen, tap the Google app.

Then, in the top-right corner, hit your profile symbol.

From the drop-down option, choose “Turn on Incognito.”

A banner across the center of the display would then say “Incognito Mode is on.” You may now do searches and browse the web without having your activity stored to your account.

Return to the Google App’s home page and press the “Turn Off” button to exit Incognito Mode.

It’s as simple as that! Your search and browsing history will not be kept to your account, much like in Incognito Mode in a browser. This is a handy little tip to know if you frequently use the Google app as a browser.