TikTok’s live function is a great way to share exciting moments with your audience, increase community engagement, and interact with them in real time. There are other ways to go live on TikTok even if you haven’t yet fulfilled the 1000 follower requirement, which is the standard requirement for users to access the live streaming feature.

If you don’t have enough followers, do you still want to go live on TikTok? To go live, you typically need to have 1,000 or more followers and be at least 16 years old. If you’re 16 years of age or older, you can ask TikTok support to activate the Live feature for your account if you don’t have enough followers. While it can increase your chances of going live, this is not a guarantee. It’s simple to stream live on TikTok if you’re approved! Regardless of how many followers you have on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device, we’ll walk you through the steps of going live on TikTok without having a thousand followers in this guide.

Recognise the Fundamentals

It’s crucial to comprehend the prerequisites for live streaming on TikTok before beginning the live streaming process. Users typically have to meet three requirements: they must be at least 16 years old, have a minimum of 1000 followers, and have no recent violations of TikTok’s community guidelines.

Things to Be Aware of

To go live, you need to have at least 100 or 1,000 followers, depending on your country. However, you can ask TikTok for an exception.

Go to Settings and privacy, then Report a problem, to file a request to enable Live if you don’t match the conditions.

Click the plus icon on your homepage to go live. Click Go LIVE after entering your Live information.

Refresh the TikTok App

Verify that the TikTok app is installed on your smartphone using the most recent version. Having the most recent version of the app can improve your entire TikTok experience because updates frequently bring bug fixes, new features, and improvements.

Make Interesting Content

Although live streaming on TikTok may require a certain number of followers, gaining an audience through interesting and entertaining content is essential. Publish original videos on a regular basis, make advantage of trending hashtags, and interact with the TikTok community to grow your following.

Participate and Work Together

Connect with other TikTok users by taking part in challenges, working together on duets, and offering insightful comments on well-liked videos. Developing relationships with other members of the TikTok community can help you gain more recognition and followers.

You must be older than the majority in your country and have at least 100 or 1,000 followers in order to go live on TikTok.

That is eighteen in the US and Canada and sixteen in South Korea, Japan, and most of Europe. You must be at least 18 years old to send and receive gifts while you’re live. You won’t be able to use the Live feature on your account if you don’t have 1,000 followers or if you are younger than the legal age of majority.[1]

To request the Live feature, if you are at least 16 years old and do not yet have 1,000 followers, you can submit TikTok a support ticket. Although there’s no promise, you’ll be able to Live, it will increase your chances.

Employ Third-Party Platforms

Think about utilising other channels to advertise your TikTok account in order to get around the need for followers in order to go live. Use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media sites to point your TikTok profile’s followers. You can accelerate your journey to 1000 followers on TikTok by encouraging your followers on these other platforms to follow you there as well.

Live Chat with a Friend

Think about going live with a friend if they fit the follower criterion. Even if one of their friends doesn’t have the necessary number of followers, TikTok users can still ask them to join their live streams. You can reach a wider audience by showcasing your work through our partnership.

Conclusion

Although individuals with 1000 or more followers can initially access TikTok’s live streaming capability, there are other ways to broadcast live on the app. It is possible to get above the follower threshold and engage your audience through live streaming if you produce interesting material on a regular basis, work with others, and advertise your TikTok account through other platforms. Take use of these tips to maximise your TikTok experience, even if you’re still working towards that 1000-follower milestone.