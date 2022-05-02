How to go private on twitter

Naturally, when you Tweet, you’re communicating it to the world. You could make a terrible joke to your 170 supporters, get on a plane, and when you land, figure out your Tweet became a web sensation and presently you’re out of a task — that is in a real sense what has been going on with Justine Sacco. Anything you say on Twitter is in the openly available report. That is, except if you make your Twitter account private.

On Twitter, Tweets are either Public or Protected. Public Tweets should be visible to everybody. Safeguarded Tweets must be seen by that individual’s supporters; they couldn’t be Retweeted. If you change your record from Public to Protected, all your past Tweets become Protected as well.

The most effective method to Protect Your Twitter Account

Sign in to Twitter and afterwards head to the Settings page. You can arrive by tapping on the little round profile picture symbol in the upper right and afterwards clicking Settings and Privacy.

Then, from the menu on the left, select Privacy and Safety.

Then, at that point, check the checkbox that says Protect My Tweets.

Look down to the base and snap Save Changes.

At last, enter your secret phrase and snap Save Changes once more.

Also, that is all there is to it, your record is presently private.

The most effective method to Approve New Followers

With a private record, new individuals will not have the option to follow you. All things being equal, they’ll need to send you a Follow Request. Whenever that occurs, you’ll get a warning.

Click View Now to see a rundown of all your forthcoming Follow Requests.

You can then Accept or Decline them as you need.