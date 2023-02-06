How to Grill Food in Raft

Grilling food on a raft can be a great way to add variety and more value to your diet and make use of the resources you gather. In the game Raft, there are two types of grills available for players to use: the Basic Grill and the Advanced Grill. Both grills have their own unique features, and understanding how to use each one effectively can help you cook delicious food and make the most of your resources.

The Basic Grill is the first grill that players can access in the game. It is simple to use and only requires Planks as fuel. It can cook one piece of food at a time, making it ideal for players who are just starting out or who have limited resources. The Basic Grill can also be wall mounted, allowing players to save space on their raft. Additionally, it can be painted any color using the Paint Brush, allowing players to personalize it to their own tastes.

In order to use the Basic Grill, players will first need to gather Planks. These can be found floating in the ocean or collected from debris on the raft. The Basic Grill can hold a maximum of two Planks at a time, and each plank will last for 50 seconds before it is completely burned up. To cook food, simply place it on the grill and wait for it to cook. Smaller food items will cook faster than larger items, so it is important to keep an eye on the cooking progress to avoid burning the food.

The Advanced Grill is an upgrade from the Basic Grill and offers more cooking options for players. In order to unlock the Advanced Grill, players must first use the Research Table to research it. Once unlocked, the Advanced Grill can cook up to three pieces of small food at a time, or one large piece of food. Like the Basic Grill, it uses Planks as fuel and can hold a maximum of four.

The Advanced Grill also has the advantage of cooking food faster than the Basic Grill. For example, Raw Salmon and Catfish can be cooked in just 90 seconds, making it easier for players to prepare meals quickly. Like the Basic Grill, the Advanced Grill can also be wall mounted and painted any color using the Paint Brush.

When using the Advanced Grill, keep in mind that the number of planks you have will affect how long you can cook food.Each Plank will last for 50 seconds, so it is important to plan ahead and make sure that you have enough Planks to cook all the food you need. It may also be helpful to keep a few extra Planks on hand in case of emergencies, such as when a storm causes the raft to sway and knock food off the grill.

In conclusion, grilling food in Raft can be a fun and rewarding experience. Both the Basic Grill and the Advanced Grill have their own unique features and advantages, and understanding how to use each one effectively can help players cook delicious food and make the most of their resources. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, grilling food in Raft is a great way to add variety to your diet and enjoy the game to its fullest.