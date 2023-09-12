How To Harvest Minerals and Gasses in Starfield

In the vast universe of Starfield, harvesting minerals and gases from planets is the smartest way to gather essential materials for crafting and building. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a budding settler, setting up a mining operation can save you time and effort. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the straightforward process of mining minerals and harvesting gases, making resource gathering a breeze.

Setting Up Your Mining Operation

Establishing a mining operation is a game-changer in Starfield. It eliminates the need to hop from one general goods store to another, making resource collection a breeze. It’s the perfect solution for explorers who enjoy creating and decorating outposts across the Settled Systems. Here’s how to get started and make resource gathering a walk in the stars.

Step 1: Finding the Right Planet

Before you can start mining, you need to locate a planet that contains the resources you desire. To do this, perform a scan of the planet from your spaceship. The scan will reveal the resource spawn locations across the planet’s surface. Select a landing zone that matches your resource needs, disembark from your ship, and prepare to survey the area.

Step 2: Building Extractors

Instead of manually gathering minerals or dealing with hazardous gas vents, opt for a more efficient method. Place an outpost beacon and construct extractors directly over the raw resource deposits. The type of resource extractors collect depends on the land or deposit they are built on, so it’s crucial to verify which mineral is available in a specific area before proceeding.

Step 3: Automating the Process

Extractors operate autonomously, gradually accumulating resources over time. However, their storage capacity is limited. When the extractors’ inventories are full, they cease functioning. To prevent this, ensure that your extractors are connected to storage units. Enter outpost building mode and position mineral or gas storage containers based on the type of extractors in use.

Step 4: Linking Extractors and Containers

For efficient resource management, extractors and storage containers must be linked together. Follow these steps to create output link chains:

Aim at an extractor. Press the Create Output Link button, typically mapped to the right mouse button (RMB) for keyboard users. Connect the extractor to a storage container.

This linkage ensures that any surplus resources are automatically transferred to the linked storage unit. Multiple containers of the same type can be interconnected to create a chain of storage space.

Step 5: Creating Clean Chains

To minimise visual clutter and streamline your resource collection system, it’s advisable to create clean chains of linked containers. As depicted in the image below, an extractor is connected to Container 1, which is then linked to Container 2. The output link continues, forming a neat chain that can extend to third, fourth, and fifth containers if needed.

Transfer Containers for Efficient Resource Movement

To facilitate the movement of resources between outposts and your docked spaceship, consider building and utilizing Transfer Containers. These containers simplify the process of transporting resources, ensuring that you have the materials you need wherever your adventures take you.

Conclusion

In the world of Starfield, mastering the art of mineral and gas harvesting is the key to your success. By following these straightforward steps, even a teenager can become a resource-gathering expert. Setting up a mining operation, strategically placing extractors, linking them to storage containers, and creating clean chains of resource storage are all essential components of efficient resource management.

With these techniques, you’ll be well-equipped to tackle the challenges of Starfield, build incredible outposts, and embark on interstellar adventures with confidence. So, gear up, head to the stars, and start harvesting those valuable minerals and gases to fuel your journey through the cosmos!