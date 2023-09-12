How To Disable and Board Ships in Starfield

In the vast and exhilarating universe of Starfield, spacefarers often find themselves in high-stakes situations involving ship combat and encounters with hostile vessels. While blowing up an enemy ship might seem like the obvious solution, there are instances where disabling the ship without destroying it can be the smarter choice. This guide will walk you through the art of ship disabling, boarding, and looting in Starfield, using straightforward language that even a teenager can understand.

Disabling Ships

Starfield’s ship combat may appear straightforward, but there are essential nuances to be aware of. One of these lesser-known mechanics is the ability to disable hostile ships without pushing them to the brink of destruction. While obliterating an enemy vessel may seem like the go-to solution, there are distinct advantages to simply disabling them, especially in certain scenarios.

Aim for Ship Systems: In the early stages of the game, you’ll learn to target an enemy ship’s engines to immobilize it. However, this approach carries the risk of destroying the ship entirely, making it impossible to board. An alternative method is to use EM weapons, such as the Disruptor 3300 Electron Beam, specifically designed to inflict more damage on ship systems when in targeting mode. EM Weapons: EM weapons may not deal significant direct damage, but they excel at crippling internal ship systems with just a few hits. This minimizes the risk of destroying the target ship. This tactic proves invaluable in two scenarios: dogfights involving multiple vessels and hostage rescue missions. Faster Resolution: Destroying a ship’s weapons, shields, and engines can be faster than obliterating the vessel itself. Using EM weapons allows you to temporarily take enemies out of the fight, making it easier to focus on eliminating them one by one. Hostage Rescue Missions: Freestar mission boards often feature hostage rescue missions that require boarding enemy ships to save civilians. Destroying the target ship in such missions would result in the death of the hostages, so opting for ship disabling is crucial. Consider Weaponry: EM weapons can be excellent alternatives to missile launchers. Ensure you weaken enemy shields before targeting vital systems, and equip strong lasers. Additionally, remember that you cannot board enemy ships while they are engaged in combat with other vessels. Always have weapons capable of destroying hulls, such as cannons or particle weapons.

Boarding Ships

Once you’ve successfully disabled an enemy ship’s engine, it will be rendered immobile. Your crew members will notify you when a ship’s system has been damaged, indicating that it’s time to board. Here’s how to do it:

Target the Ship: Make sure you have the enemy ship targeted by pressing ‘E’ on PC or ‘A’ on a controller. Approach Closely: Fly within 500 meters of the targeted ship. Boarding Option: Hold ‘R’ on PC or ‘Y’ on a controller to reveal the option to board the disabled ship.

When you board an enemy ship, most of its inhabitants will likely be in the pilot area. However, depending on the ship’s size, some crew members may be in different quarters. To eliminate all threats, systematically sweep through the ship room by room. If enemies are dug in, don’t hesitate to use grenades to flush them out.

Looting Ships

Defeating enemy vessels comes with rewards waiting to be claimed. To maximize your gains, follow these steps when looting an enemy ship:

Cargo Hold: Make sure to loot the ship’s cargo hold and captain’s hold for extra loot. Inspect Habitat Modules: Examine all habitat modules thoroughly. Often, when facing Spacers or Crimson Raiders, you’ll find contraband items displayed on shelves or desks. Keep an eye out for suspicious briefcases containing illegal tech. Take Control (Optional): If you wish to add the enemy ship to your fleet, you can do so at this point. Jumping systems, landing on planets, or taking off will automatically designate it as your home ship, transferring your crew and cargo to this new vessel. If you decide to switch back, you can change your home ship while customizing at a ship technician. Undock and Gain XP: If you deem the captured ship unworthy, return to your own ship and select the Undock button. Open fire to gain additional XP and leave no trace of your actions.

Conclusion

Mastering the art of ship disabling, boarding, and looting in Starfield can be a game-changer in your spacefaring adventures. Choosing the right approach, whether it’s disabling an enemy ship to rescue hostages or efficiently looting valuable contraband, can significantly impact your success in the game. By following these straightforward steps, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the cosmos and emerge victorious in Starfield’s thrilling universe.