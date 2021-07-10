How to hide apps on an iPhone

Apple provides its users with a range of personalisation features and allows them to manage the apps on the iPhone in a way that works for them. However, one of the features that has been missing from the iPhone since its launch back in 2007 is the ability to allow users to hide an installed application or simply make them private so that it cannot be accessed by others.

That being said, while Apple devices lack a specific feature that will help them do this, it is still possible to keep a particular app away from the view or make it private. Here is a guide on how to do so.

Open the iPhone’s settings by tapping on the Settings mobile application. Tap on the option that reads ‘Siri & Search.’ You will be directed to a page that will show you a list of all the applications. Scroll down to the app section and select the app that you would like to hide to keep private from other viewers. Once you click on the application of your choice, the phone will show you a few options. Use the toggle to switch off the following three options: Learn from this app, Show in search, and Show Siri suggestions.

Now the apps will be hidden, which means that your iPhone will pretend as if the apps you have hidden are not available on your device. You will not be able to find them by using the search feature, and there will be no notifications that are related to those apps that you have hidden.

Keep in mind that you will be required to repeat this process individually for every application that you want to keep hidden.

If you want to reverse this process and unhide a particular app, you will have to go back to ‘Siri & Search’ through ‘Settings’ and click on the app that you previously chose to hide. Now, simply use the toggle to switch those given options back on.