A common feature that consumers look for among the many features offered by Google Pixel phones is the ability to hide specific apps for privacy or organisational reasons. Google Pixel devices include options for hiding critical apps or just organising your app drawer. We’ll walk you through the process of easily hiding apps on your Google Pixel phone in this post.

Technique 1: Employing Pixel Launcher

Apps may be hidden easily with the Pixel Launcher, the built-in launcher for Google Pixel devices, and without the need for any other apps. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Long-pressing an empty area on your home screen will offer choices to access the Home Screen Settings. Press the Home Settings icon. From the menu that appears, choose “Home settings”. Your Pixel Launcher’s settings will open as a result. To access Hidden Apps, navigate to that section by scrolling down and tapping the “Hidden apps” option. After you select Apps to Hide, a list of all the installed apps will appear. To remove an app from the app drawer, tap on it. Once chosen, they’ll disappear from sight. Complete : Close the window, and you’ll notice that the selected apps are no longer visible in your app drawer.

Technique 2: Using Third-Party Apps

Third-party apps that are accessible on the Google Play Store are an option if you’d rather have more features or sophisticated settings. Here are a few well-liked options:

The ability to hide apps is one of the many customisation options available with Nova Launcher. Once Nova Launcher has been installed, long-press the programme you wish to hide, choose “Edit,” and then “Hide.” Apex Launcher : Apex Launcher makes it simple to conceal apps, just like Nova Launcher does. To hide the app, long-press on its icon, click “Edit,” and then “Hide.” Microsoft Launcher : This launcher integrates with Microsoft services and allows you to hide apps. Apps can be hidden by long-pressing on their icon, selecting “Edit,” and then “Hide.”

Extra Advice

App Drawer Arrangement : To keep your app drawer clear of clutter, think about arranging it into folders. To create a folder, long-press on an app icon and drag it onto another app.

Secure Folder : Another feature available on Google Pixel phones is a secure folder known as "Locked Folder." To increase security, you can relocate sensitive programmes to this folder. Open the Google Photos app, select Locked Folder from the Utilities menu after tapping on Library.

App Permissions : To protect your security and privacy, check your app permissions on a frequent basis. To manage permissions for individual apps, navigate to Settings > Apps & Notifications > [App Name] > Permissions.

You may quickly hide apps on your Google Pixel phone by following these instructions, regardless of whether you want to use the integrated Pixel Launcher feature, or opting for third-party launcher apps. Enjoy a clutter-free app drawer and enhanced privacy with these simple techniques.