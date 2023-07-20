How to hide chat on TikTok live - TechStory

Home
TikTok Live is a strong component that permits makers to associate with their crowd progressivelyWhile drawing in with watchers can tomfoolery and prizethere might be times when you need to conceal the visit during a live streamWhether it’s to zero in on your substancelimit interruptionsor keep a specific degree of protectionhiding the visit can be usefulIn this articlewe will give you a thorough and simple tofollow guide on the most proficient method to conceal the visit on TikTok Live.

1Getting to TikTok Live

Before we dig into the talk concealing strategieshow about we rapidly go over how to get to TikTok LiveTo begin withguarantee that you have the most recent variant of the TikTok application introduced on your gadgetOpen the applicationtap on the “+” buttonand afterward select the “Live” choice from the recording menuYou might be expected to meet specific modelslike a base number of supportersto get to the live streaming component.

2Visit Concealing Choice

As of my insight cutoff date in September 2021TikTok doesn’t give an underlying choice to conceal the visit during a live streamThe visit area is necessary to the live insight and permits you to associate with your watchersIn any casethere are elective techniques to keep the talk stowed awaywhich we’ll investigate underneath.

3Covering the Talk Overlay

One functional method for disguising the visit during your TikTok Live is by decisively putting a picture or sticker over the talk overlayBefore you start your live streamset up a picture or a straightforward sticker utilizing photograph altering devicesDuring the live streamposition the picture over the talk areaguaranteeing that it doesn’t deter your substanceAlong these linesthe talk messages will be stowed away from viewpermitting you to zero in on your exhibition or show.

4Full Screen Mode

One more aberrant method for limiting the talk’s perceivability is by inciting watchers to change to fullscreen modeUrge your crowd to tap on the fullscreen symbolwhich will extend the video and to some extent conceal the talk segmentWhile this strategy doesn’t totally eliminate the visitit will make it less nosyand watchers can in any case partake in your substance without being overpowered by the talk messages.

5Use Stream Mediators

If you have any desire to keep a more controlled climate in your TikTok Liveconsider delegating stream mediatorsArbitrators can assist with dealing with the talkkeeping it spotless and positivewhile additionally guaranteeing that any troublesome or improper way of behaving is quickly tended toBy having arbitrators set upyou can have better command over the talk’s substance and limit the possibilities of undesirable interruptions.

6Incapacitate Remarks

In spite of the fact that you can’t conceal the talk completelyyou have the choice to debilitate remarks by and large during your TikTok LiveWhile this approach will forestall constant cooperations with your crowdit tends to be valuable if you need to convey a message with next to no disturbances or interruptionsTo handicap remarkstap on the three specks (ellipsison the right half of the screen during your live streamand afterward select “Mood killer remarks.”

End

TikTok Live is a phenomenal device for makers to associate with their crowd continuously and construct areas of strength for aWhile the application doesn’t offer an immediate choice to conceal the talk during a live streamthere are workarounds to limit its perceivabilityBy decisively covering the talk overlayempowering watchers to change to fullscreen modeusing stream mediatorsor debilitating remarksyou can keep a more engaged and controlled live streaming experienceExplore different avenues regarding these strategies to track down the best methodology that suits your substance and crowd inclinationsBlissful live streaming!

