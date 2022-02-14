How to hide chat on twitch

The means in this article are demonstrating how to conceal the visit section that shows up in the Twitch iPhone application.

Open the Twitch application. Open a decoration channel. Turn the screen to scene mode. Tap on the web-based video. Tap the Hide visit symbol.

Certain individuals that watch streams on Twitch partake in the visit element of the application, while others would rather not see it.

As a matter of course, Twitch streams that you watch on your iPhone will show the visit at the lower part of the screen in representation mode or will show the talk at the right half of the screen in the scene.

While you can’t conceal the visit in representation mode, you can conceal it in scene mode.

Our aide underneath will tell you the best way to conceal Twitch visit in the iPhone application when you’re in the scene so the entire screen is taken up by the web-based video.

The most effective method to Hide the Chat in the Twitch iPhone App

the means in this article were performed on an iPhone 11 in iOS 13.3.1. I’m utilizing the latest rendition of the Twitch application accessible when this article was composed.

note that this will just conceal the standard visit piece of the Twitch stream. Assuming the decoration utilizes a custom overlay to show their visit on top of their stream then you will not have the option to conceal it.

Stage 1: Open the Twitch application.

Stage 2: Find a stream that you need to watch.

Stage 3: Tilt your telephone to place it into scene mode.

Stage 4: Tap on the video transfer.

Stage 5: Touch the Hide visit button.