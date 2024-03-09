Microsoft Word is a feature-rich word processing programme that makes editing and collaboration easier. Adding comments to a document is one such tool that helps with collaboration and feedback-giving between team members. Sometimes, though, you might wish to temporarily conceal comments so that you can concentrate on the content or provide a clean copy of the document. We’ll walk you through the process of hiding comments in Microsoft Word in this guide.

Step 1: Start by Opening Your File

Open the document containing the comments you wish to conceal by opening it in Microsoft Word. Make sure the version of Microsoft Word you’re using supports this function.

Step 2: Show Remarks

Understanding how to display comments is crucial before concealing them. When you need to go back and edit comments later, this is useful. To show the comments:

Navigate to the “Review” tab located on the Word window’s ribbon.

Find the “Show Markup” dropdown option in the “Tracking” group.

Verify the “Comments” field.

This will guarantee that every comment in the paper can be seen.

Step 3: Choose Your Comments

You must first choose which comments to hide—a range of comments or just a few. Take these actions:

Holding down the “Ctrl” key on your keyboard, click the first comment that you wish to hide.

You can choose more than one non-adjacent comment thanks to this.

Click on the first comment, depress the “Shift” key, and then click on the last comment in the range to view a series of consecutive comments.

Step 4: Conceal Some Comments

Once you’ve decided which comments to conceal, take the following actions:

Select a remark and use the right-click menu.

In the context menu, select “Hide Comment.”

The chosen remarks are now hidden from view. Proceed using the same procedures, but select “Show Comment” to make them visible.

Step 5: Conceal Every Remark

The following procedures can be used to conceal every remark in the document at once without having to pick and choose each one individually:

Navigate to the “Review” menu.

Select the “Show Markup” option from the dropdown menu under the “Tracking” group.

Disable the “Comments” feature.

This will make all of the document’s comments hidden. Repeat the process with the “Comments” option selected to display them once more.

Step 6: Save the Changes

Remember to save your document after making any necessary adjustments to the comments in order to maintain the changes. To save a new version of the document, select “Save” or “Save As” from the “File” menu.

With Microsoft Word, hiding comments is an easy way to personalise your editing experience to suit your demands for collaboration or personal preferences. This feature can help you organise your workflow whether you’re sharing a clean version of your document or concentrating on creating content.