Do you want to strengthen your privacy on X? Follow the guide to know how you can hide likes on X and more. We shall discuss the steps for the same, as well as see why it may be needed sometimes. So, let us begin.

Can I hide likes on X?

Yes, it is possible for you to now hide likes on X. In June 2024, X made likes private for everyone by default to enhance user privacy. This means others can’t see posts you’ve liked, and the “Likes” tab on your profile is no longer visible to the public. You can still see your very own liked posts, and the like count or numbers on the posts that you make yourself will still be visible to others. So, this is pretty much it about the likes and their visibility on X.

How to hide likes on X?

There is no specific process or steps to make it happen. Like we said, X has made it a default setting for all accounts, and people cannot see the exact like count. It keeps people’s security preserved, while not giving them the option to turn it off. It just exists like that!

What kinds of likes are visible on X and to whom?

Well, that is something you must know. Although you should know that you’re still on the safer side, it is better to have a detailed understanding. So, here it is!

Nobody can see your likes

When you like a post, only you can see that you’ve liked it. Other users cannot see the “Likes” tab on your profile or which specific posts you’ve liked, keeping things safe. This keeps your interests covered and doesn’t throw them out in the open.

Like counts still show

While others can’t see who liked a post, the overall number of likes on a post is still visible. But that shouldn’t matter, as your name doesn’t pop up.

You can see your own likes

Although others can’t, you can still navigate to your “Likes” tab on your profile to see all the posts you’ve liked. This is like a collection of things that you found interesting in the past.

Authors can exclusively see the likes on their posts

If you’re the author of a post, you’ll still be able to see who has liked it under your notifications. But remember, it only works for an author.

And these are basically the length and breadth of visibility of likes on X, curated specially for all the users, keeping the privacy needs in demand.

While the other social media platforms allow you to have the option to hide your like count, X has made it a default setting for every account. While this seems like a fair decision, it can sometimes be an unwanted thing for people who were expecting otherwise. Either way, you must know that you don’t need to worry about it, as it doesn’t stay visible to anyone.