Do you want to make your reposts private? Follow the guide to know how you can make it possible without having to follow an extensive process. Here we will see how you can make your TikTok reposts private. So, let us begin.

What are ‘reposts’ on TikTok?

Reposting as an option on the platform is for the people who want to share the new and fun TikToks that they come across on the platform and want to share them with their friends. That’s exactly what reposting is for! Instead of all the trouble of saving and re-uploading, you can just tap “repost” and share it with your friends. Then, that video pops up on a special tab on your profile, and there’s a good chance your followers will see it in their For You feed too. It keeps the due credit intact to the video while it is being shared with your people.

How to make reposts private on TikTok?

If you want to make your reposts private on TikTok, then you need to make the entire profile private. You cannot only make the reposts private, but you can also take your to make account private. Now, once the profile is private, the reposts become private automatically.

Steps to Make Your Account Private

Head to your Profile on TikTok after logging in.

Tap the three lines or dots , located at the top right, for ‘Settings and privacy’ on the screen.

Go into ‘Privacy’ to get more options to explore.

Turn the toggle on for ‘Private account.’

Once you have successfully done that, your account will now become private. Now, only the followers that you have on your account or the people that you let into your account will see your reposts and other videos.

Following these steps, you will be able to turn your account into a private one. But if you don’t want to make your entire account private, then deleting that very repost also becomes an option.

How to delete a repost on TikTok?

If you want to delete a repost on TikTok, then these are the steps that you can follow –

Visit your Profile- First, open the TikTok app on your phone or device and tap on your profile icon in the bottom right corner.

Find the Reposts Tab there – On your profile and look for the tab with two arrows. This is your “Reposts” tab. Tap on it to open things ahead .

Find the Video that you are looking for. Scroll through your reposts to find the specific video you want to remove. Here you can also pick more than one video if that is your intention.

Click on the Share Arrow- Once you’re on the video you want to delete, tap the small share arrow that opens up.

Select “Remove Repost”- In the menu that will open up now, you’ll see an option that says, “Remove repost.” Once you click on that, your repost will be deleted from the page, and you will be able to save the rest of the reposts.

If you don’t want a few people to see that repost and most content on your TikTok profile, then blocking them can also be an option.