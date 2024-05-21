Privacy and personalisation remain top priorities for users in the constantly changing world of social media. In response to these demands, X—the original name of Twitter—offers more precise control over user interactions, including the option to hide likes. Hiding likes can be a useful option, whether for private reasons or the need to keep some privacy. This is a thorough instruction explaining how, as of 2024, you can hide likes on X.

What Makes Hide Likes?

Prior to following the instructions, it’s important to think about the reasons why someone might wish to conceal their likes:

Maintaining the privacy of your activities and interests.

Reducing external and internal distractions to increase focus.

Professionalism: Upholding one’s professional demeanor in the face of one’s preferences.

By 2024, X offers a simple solution to hide and control your likes using its online interface and mobile app.

KEYPOINTS:

Select the Premium tab from the quick navigation window when you open your X account. It shares the platform’s icon.

Select Early Access from the menu by tapping Preferences.

To activate this feature, check the HideLikesTab box.

Making Use of the Mobile App

Launch the X Application : Open the X app on your mobile device. Go to the Profile page . To access your profile, tap on the icon located in the upper left corner. Configurations and confidentiality : Select “Settings and Privacy” by tapping the hamburger icon, which displays a three-line menu. Safety and Privacy : Make sure you choose “Privacy and Safety” from the menu. Tagging and Audience : Under Privacy and Safety, select “Audience and Tagging.” Cover Likes : To activate this function, flip the switch next to “Hide Likes.”

Making Use of the Web Interface

Enter X and log in : Go to the X website and sign in using your credentials. Profile Settings : From the dropdown menu, choose “Settings and Privacy” by clicking on your profile image in the upper right corner. Safety and Privacy : Select the “Privacy and Safety” option. Tagging and Audience : Select “Audience and Tagging” from the Privacy and Safety settings. Cover Likes : Toggle the “Hide Likes” option on to make it active.

Extra Privacy Advice

Although hiding likes on X can help you be more private, there are more things you can do to keep your account safe and control your digital footprint:

Think about setting up your account to be private so that only followers who have been approved can see your activities.

Limit Interactions : Change the preferences to manage who can retweet or mention you in pictures.

Limit Interactions : Change the preferences to manage who can retweet or mention you in pictures.

Content Visibility : You can manage what content you see and who can interact with you by using the "Mute" and "Block" capabilities.

In summary

Platforms like X are giving users additional options to manage their online profile as social media continues to change. A quick and easy approach to protect your privacy and control how people see your interactions is to hide your likes. You may quickly hide your likes and take advantage of a more customised and private social networking experience on X by following the aforementioned steps.