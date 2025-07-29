Using Snapchat but want to keep your location private? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Follow the guide to know how you can hide your location on Snapchat. We shall see the steps to do the same, and more, helping you understand your ways. Let us begin.

Can I hide my location on Snapchat?

Yes, you are given the liberty by the platform to hide your location there. The easiest way is to use “Ghost Mode” in the Snap Map settings. There are other detailed options to keep your location private, when you check your settings on the app or the platform. We shall have a look at it in detail a little ahead.

What happens when I hide my location on Snapchat?

When you hide your location on Snapchat, your Bitmoji soon disappears from the Snap Map for all the people that you have added on Snapchat. It keeps your actual location a private thing and is only known to you. You still get to view the Snap Map and see your friends’ locations, if they have turned it on for you. But here’s a catch that you need to be aware of. Remember that if you submit a Snap to “Our Story” or tag it publicly on the Snap Map, it might still display your location even if you are in Ghost Mode. Also, sharing “Live Location” with specific friends will disable the Ghost mode at least for them.

Steps to hide location on Snapchat

If you want to hide your location from your friends, then these are the steps that you will be required to follow –

Open the Snapchat App – The first thing you need to do is to open the Snapchat App on your phone or the device that you are using .

Access the Snap Map – When you open the application, you need to open the main camera screen , tap the map pin icon located at the bottom left. This will take you to the Snap Map.

Open Map Settings – Look for the settings icon in the top right corner of the Snap Map screen and tap on it. This will open the settings of the ‘Map’ for you.

Now Activate Ghost Mode – When the list opens, at the top of the settings list, you’ll see the “Ghost Mode” which is exactly what we are looking for here. When you turn on the toggle in front of it, it will turn it on.

Choose the Desired Duration- The duration for which you want the Ghost Mode to be active can then be decided by you. You can select “3 Hours,” “24 Hours,” or “Until Turned Off”, depending on what you need right now. If you want to keep it hidden for a short span of time , you can keep it on for a few hours. Else , you can turn it off when you visit the settings again .

These are the steps that you can follow if you want to keep your location hidden on Snapchat. But if you have shared your location with someone, they will still be able to access it.