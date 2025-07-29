Samsung is gearing up for a major flagship launch with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, and early firmware files have already begun shedding light on the powerful features the device will pack. Most notably, it has now been confirmed that the S26 Ultra will feature Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, marking a significant leap in performance and efficiency.

With this revelation, along with additional upgrades in display, camera, and charging, the S26 Ultra is poised to be one of the most powerful smartphones in 2026.

The confirmation comes via the first firmware build of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which revealed that the phone will ship with Android 16 and Samsung’s custom skin One UI 8.5. But more interestingly, the firmware file also references a component labeled PMK8850.

For those familiar with Qualcomm’s chip naming conventions, this strongly suggests that PMK8850 is the model number for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, the successor to last year’s 8750 model used in the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Elite branding represents Qualcomm’s top-tier performance segment, and the PMK8850 is expected to offer significant upgrades in CPU performance, GPU rendering, and AI processing, a crucial area for next-gen mobile features.

Will All Galaxy S26 Models Get Snapdragon Chips? Not So Fast

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is now confirmed to use Qualcomm’s best silicon, it remains unclear whether Samsung will follow the same strategy for the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models.

Historically, Samsung has divided its chip strategy between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and its own Exynos processors. A recent report hinted that Samsung may still rely on its in-house Exynos 2600 chip for some variants, particularly in select global markets.

However, with growing criticism of Exynos performance in previous years, Samsung appears to be improving its chip design including a new heat dissipation system in the Exynos 2600 to reduce throttling and enhance sustained performance.

Major Camera Enhancements: Bigger Apertures, Better Zoom

Alongside chipset improvements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature cutting-edge camera hardware designed to compete with the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro.

According to leaks:

A 200MP primary sensor will be included, now with a wider aperture to allow better low-light photography and dynamic range.

A 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom is also tipped to feature a wider aperture, improving zoom shots and video stabilization.

Ultra-wide and periscope zoom capabilities are expected to return, likely with enhanced night mode and AI-assisted object recognition.

Samsung has long led the smartphone camera race, and the S26 Ultra looks to solidify that lead even further.

Stunning Display Upgrades: Brighter, More Vivid, More Immersive

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will sport a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display, reportedly with even better color calibration, peak brightness, and power efficiency than its predecessor.

Display highlights may include:

LTPO 3.0 for smoother adaptive refresh rates up to 144Hz

Improved HDR performance

Thinner bezels and enhanced durability with Gorilla Glass Armor 2

Samsung’s display technology continues to lead the industry, and the S26 Ultra is likely to be the new gold standard for content consumption and gaming.

Battery and Charging: Finally, 60W Fast Charging Arrives

A long-standing criticism of Samsung’s Ultra phones has been their relatively slower charging speeds compared to rivals like Xiaomi and OnePlus. That may change with the S26 Ultra.

Sources suggest the phone will include:

A 5,000mAh battery

60W fast wired charging, up from 45W in the S25 Ultra

Faster wireless and reverse wireless charging

These improvements should provide not only faster top-ups but also better battery longevity due to more efficient charging protocols.

Memory and Software: Flagship Power Meets Refined Experience

On the memory front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship in two configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB or 1TB storage

These configurations, paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, should enable buttery-smooth multitasking and gaming.

Out of the box, the device will run Android 16 with One UI 8.5, which is expected to bring a cleaner UI, enhanced customization, and AI-based performance tuning including Samsung’s own Galaxy AI features.

The early leaks and firmware discoveries suggest that Samsung is going all out with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. With a powerful new Snapdragon chipset, upgraded cameras, enhanced display, and long-overdue fast charging, it’s clear Samsung wants to maintain its flagship dominance.

As more details emerge ahead of the expected launch in early 2026, one thing is certain: the S26 Ultra will be a benchmark-setting device in almost every category. Whether you’re a mobile gamer, photography enthusiast, or just want raw power, this phone might just be the best Samsung has ever built.