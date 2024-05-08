Discord is still one of the most widely used platforms for communication among friends, communities, and gamers in a world where online anonymity is becoming more and more important. Discord offers a flexible environment for a variety of activities, whether you’re planning raids in your preferred massively multiplayer online role-playing game or just hanging out with friends. But occasionally, you might want to conceal some communications for a variety of reasons—privacy concerns, for example, or simply to maintain organisation. This Discord message hiding guide is updated for 2024.

Adding Text Message Spoilers to Discord Messages

Type “/spoiler” at the beginning of a text message to include a spoiler tag. In a Discord server, sending “/spoiler this is a spoiler message” will conceal the message until the recipient chooses to see it.

Making Use of Spoiler Tags

On Discord, hiding messages is easy and effective with spoiler tags. These tags prevent unintentional spoilers and give users control over what they see by hiding the content until the reader chooses to disclose it.

Establishing a Secret Text Channel

Establishing a secret text channel is an excellent choice if you want more control over who can see the concealed messages. How to do it is as follows:

Make a fresh channel: Choose “Create Channel” after clicking the “+” symbol next to the channel list. Select “Text Channel” and provide a name for it.

Assign rights: Click on the channel to view the settings after it has been created. To restrict who can view the channel to only particular roles or users, navigate to the Permissions tab and make the necessary changes.

Messages hidden: You can now post messages in this channel that are visible only to authorised users.

Making Use of a Secret Group Chat

You can set up a private group chat with particular users for more intimate discussions. How to do it is as follows:

Start a direct message: Click on the “+” icon next to the list of direct messages and select the friends you want to include in the group chat.

Send messages: Once the group chat is created, you can send messages that only the members of the group can see.

Direct Message Transmission

Direct messaging someone is the best option if you simply want to speak with them privately.

How to do it is as follows:

Launch a direct message: To initiate a direct message with a friend, click on their name in your list of friends.

Messages can now be sent that are visible just to the sender and the receiver.

Making Use of Discord Bots

You may find a number of Discord bots that provide extra functionality, such as message hiding.

These bots frequently feature commands to hide messages, decrypt communications, or both.

These bots can be added to your server, and you can utilise their commands to conceal messages as necessary.

Eliminate or Modify Messages

Recall that you may always edit or delete messages that you’ve sent if you wish to hide them or change them. Simply perform a right-click on the message to select the necessary action.

In summary

Discord provides a number of ways to conceal messages, protecting your privacy and giving you authority over the dialogue. These techniques can assist you in accomplishing your objectives, whether you wish to keep communication lines organised, hold secret conversations, or conceal spoilers. You can tailor your Discord experience to your tastes and requirements by using spoiler tags, making hidden channels, sending direct messages, using private group conversations, using Discord bots, or controlling your communications.