Looking for an affordable iPad that helps with your tasks? Well, Apple just made your day! At their recent “Let Loose” event, they announced not just the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, but also a sweet price drop for the entry-level iPad. Now, you can snag the latest 10th generation iPad for just $349, a hundred bucks cheaper than before.

For those who do not know, “Let Loose” is the name of the event where Apple showcases its latest models to be released and also the refreshments done to previously launched devices. The Apple iPad 10th generation was launched in October 2022. Now, it has been relaunched with renewed modifications and of course, a changed price tag.

iPad 10th-gen Specifications

Build

This now-cheaper 10th-gen iPad is a real game-changer. Say goodbye to those chunky tablets and hello to a sleek 10.9-inch display. Plus, it’s got Touch ID built right into the power button, just like the iPad Air. And no more fussing with Lightning cables – this device charges with a convenient USB-C port.

Camera

But wait, there’s more! The front-facing camera has been smartly relocated to the edge, making it easier to snap pics and join video calls. And with a 12MP rear camera, you can capture all of life’s moments in stunning detail.

Processor

Sure, the iPad (10th gen) might not have the fancy M4 chip found in the latest models, but don’t let that hold you back. It’s still powered by the trusty A14 Bionic processor, ready to handle your everyday tasks with ease. Whether you’re binge-watching Netflix or dabbling in some light photo editing, this iPad has got you covered.

Storage

But before you hit that buy button, there are a couple of things to consider. First off, the base model comes with just 64GB of storage. In today’s world, that might feel a bit cramped, especially if you’re a digital hoarder. So, you might want to spring for the 256GB version if you’re planning on downloading tons of apps and media.

What’s Next?

And here’s a little heads up: there’s a chance Apple might roll out an update later this year. While they didn’t spill the beans at the “Let Loose” event, both the iPad (10th gen) and the iPad mini are due for a refresh. So, if you’re in no rush, you might want to hold out a bit longer to see what Apple has up its sleeve.

But if you need a reliable tablet for work or school right now, the iPad (10th gen) is still a solid choice. And with that sweet $100 discount, it’s even more tempting. So why wait? Grab yours today and start enjoying all the perks of owning an iPad.

In conclusion, Apple’s latest iPad lineup offers something for everyone, from the high-powered iPad Pro to the budget-friendly iPad (10th gen). With its sleek design, powerful performance, and now even more affordable price tag, the 10th-gen iPad is a steal. So why settle for anything less? Upgrade to the new iPad today and join the Apple revolution!