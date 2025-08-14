Do you want to hide your friends’ list on Roblox? Follow the guide to know how you can do that. We shall see the steps to do so, along with every detail that you need to remember. We shall also see what will happen when you do so. So, let us begin.

Can I hide my friends list on Roblox?

While this is a legit question and can pop up in any player’s head, unfortunately, there’s no direct setting on Roblox to completely hide your friends list from everyone. Your friends, followers, and the people you’re following are generally visible to other users. However, there’s a recent change for players in the UK where their friends list is automatically hidden due to new privacy regulations. But the people who live in other parts of the world may still have to look for other ways to get this done. Since it has already been implemented in the UK, it may also happen elsewhere soon. But then, while you can’t hide the list itself, you can adjust your privacy settings to limit who can join you in games, chat with you, and send you friend requests. While not all these steps result in these results, some can be about it.

Ways to hide the friend list on Roblox

If you want to keep your friends list private on Roblox, then these are the ways that you can follow.

Be selective with your friends

Before doing anything else, if you manage this, you can have control over the opportunities when you will be needed to hide certain things, like a friend’s list on the account. You can do that by managing your friends list visibility to be mindful of who you add in the first place. A smaller, more trusted group of friends means less information is publicly available to strangers. These people would most likely not make a big deal out of who you add to your account.

Adjust your privacy settings when needed

You can also do certain things in settings and get the kind of privacy that works for you. Go to your account settings and navigate to the “Privacy” tab. While you can’t hide the friends list, you can still restrict who can send you friend requests, chat with you within the game, or even join your private servers. Setting these to “No one” or just “Friends” can help you control who interacts with you. When you manually choose who can do what, there are fewer chances of a loss of privacy on your Roblox account.

Check for recent updates

Roblox has launched privacy updates in certain regions, like the UK, due to new regulations and rules. Some users had made it public that their friend lists were automatically hidden by the platform due to some internal setting that happened by default. Keep an eye on official announcements, as it is likely to make its launch into other regions of the world for all Roblox accounts.

And that is all you can do as of now to hide your friends list on Roblox.