The Crescent Park neighbourhood of Palo Alto, California, once a picture of suburban warmth and camaraderie, is now at the centre of a brewing storm. Residents say their once-open, family-friendly community known for block parties, friendly chats over garden fences, and kids cycling down tree-lined streets has been reshaped both physically and socially by one man: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, moved into Crescent Park in 2011, purchasing a 5,600-square-foot heritage home on Edgewood Drive, noted as Palo Alto’s oldest residence. But this was just the beginning.

Within two years, Zuckerberg had acquired four neighbouring properties for over $40 million, forming an L-shaped cluster around his first home.

The acquisitions paused for a few years but resumed aggressively in 2022. In a span of just 15 months, six more homes were bought, bringing the total to at least 11 properties all either directly owned by Zuckerberg or via LLCs with nature-inspired names like Pine Burrow and Seed Breeze.

Sellers were often asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, and some reported being offered double or even triple the market value. One homeowner walked away with $14.5 million.

Bat Caves, Statues, and a Private School

Zuckerberg’s purchases have not simply been left as-is. Several homes were demolished to make way for smaller structures with expansive basements, landscaped gardens, and recreation facilities. Among the additions:

A pickleball court

A movable-hydrofloor pool for events or safety purposes

A guesthouse and manicured courtyards

Beneath the surface lies an estimated 7,000 square feet of underground space. While permits label these as “basements,” locals jokingly refer to them as “bunkers” or “a billionaire’s bat cave.”

Adding to the spectacle is a seven-foot silver-robed statue of Priscilla Chan, commissioned by Zuckerberg last year, standing on the property.

Perhaps most controversially, one property has reportedly been operating as a private school for 14 children with six staff members. This use is not permitted under the area’s residential zoning rules, prompting multiple complaints to city authorities but residents say little has been done.

While the transformation has brought luxury landscaping and privacy hedges, it has also delivered years of disruption. Residents describe:

Construction trucks blocking driveways

Driveway damage and car mirrors clipped by heavy machinery

Debris causing flat tyres

The near-constant construction, they say, has eroded the neighbourly openness that once defined Crescent Park.

Michael Kieschnick, whose Hamilton Avenue home is now surrounded on three sides by Zuckerberg-owned properties, summed up the sentiment:

“No neighbourhood wants to be occupied. But that’s exactly what they’ve done. They’ve occupied our neighbourhood.”

Some neighbours also object to Zuckerberg’s extensive security measures, including cameras allegedly angled toward adjoining properties.

Zuckerberg’s spokesperson, Aaron McLear, says such measures are necessary due to “specific, credible threats” and insists that cameras are not pointed into neighbours’ homes. Adjustments are made if concerns are raised, he added.

McLear stressed that the family makes efforts to minimise community impact providing advance notice of events, reimbursing staff for ride shares to reduce street parking, and offering a direct contact for residents to report issues.

A recurring complaint is that Palo Alto officials have been overly accommodating to the billionaire.

In 2016, Zuckerberg’s proposal to demolish four homes and replace them with smaller structures and large basements was denied by the city’s Architectural Review Board. Yet, residents say he achieved this outcome over time through a series of separate permits.

Public records reveal 56 city permits tied to his properties, covering demolitions, remodels, landscaping, and luxury installations like wine cellars and pool houses.

Some residents believe local authorities and police provide special consideration. Examples include allowing on-street parking restrictions for his private barbecues and deploying city officers for event support.

As Kieschnick put it:

“Billionaires everywhere are used to just making their own rules — Zuckerberg and Chan are not unique, except that they’re our neighbours. But it’s a mystery why the city has been so feckless.”

While large-scale construction has slowed in recent months, many in Crescent Park expect more changes ahead. With at least 11 homes under Zuckerberg’s control, the potential for further expansion or transformation into a fortified compound remains high.

For now, the once-open streets of Crescent Park are increasingly defined by hedges, gates, and the quiet influence of Silicon Valley’s most recognisable billionaire.