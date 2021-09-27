How to hide online Status on Whatsapp

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is a Facebook-owned and operated freeware cross-platform centralised instant messaging and voice-over service. Users may exchange text and voice messages, conduct audio and video conversations, and share photos, documents, user locations, and other material using the app. WhatsApp’s client application runs on mobile devices, but it may also be used from a desktop computer as long as the user’s mobile device is connected to the Internet. Signing up for the service necessitates the use of a cellular phone number.

In August 2012, WhatsApp processed 10 billion messages each day, up from two billion in April and one billion the previous October. WhatsApp stated on June 13, 2013, that they have broken their previous daily record by handling 27 billion messages. WhatsApp surpasses 5 billion installations on Google Play Store in January 2020, making it just the second non-Google app to do so. WhatsApp had over 2 billion users worldwide as of February 2020.

If you’re a frequent WhatsApp user, you’ve probably noticed the login status next to the names of some of your connections. Despite the fact that WhatsApp defaults to making your online status accessible to everyone, you may easily alter it.

What is WhatsApp Online Status?

Users may check their contacts’ WhatsApp online status to see when they last used the app and if they are presently using it.

When someone says they’re “online,” it doesn’t indicate they’ve received your message; it only implies they’re currently using the app. “Last viewed” relates to the person’s last usage of WhatsApp and does not necessarily imply that they have seen your most recent message. The blue checkmarks beside your message are the only way to determine if someone has viewed it.

If you don’t want your WhatsApp contacts to know your “last seen” or online status, you can easily hide it from everyone or only show it to your contacts under the app’s settings.

You won’t be able to see other people’s statuses if you conceal your own WhatsApp online status.

Here’s how to hide your WhatsApp online status.