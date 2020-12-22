How to hide or report an ad on Instagram. 

How to hide or report an ad you don’t like on Instagram.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media networks out there offering a number of services. From all that Instagram has to offer, it also gives the facility to share and explore content on different niches. You can share and explore content on Instagram with help of photos, videos, and Instagram reels.

For helping the digital marketing Instagram also lets brands and companies display their ads on feeds to bridge up the consumer-market gap.

The intelligent Instagram algorithm brings to you the products and content on your feeds you could be looking for.

Now while on one hand, it might be really helpful to even think about the product and having it appear on your feeds but in some cases, it can be highly annoying.

As per your comfort you can either report the ad you wouldn’t like to see or even block it.

There are just a few steps that you need to follow to hide or report an ad you don’t like on Instagram.

Launch the Instagram application on your Android or iOS device. Go to the post which you do not like to see and with to hide or report. After you navigate to the post, you will easily be able to locate a three-dot menu at the top right side of the post. When you will tap on the three-dot menu, you will get a list of options. From all the options select ‘Hide ad’. After you tap on the hide ad options you will receive a prompt question asking ‘Why are you hiding this ad’? From all options given in the list, choose the most appropriate one for yourself.

When you go on with completing this procedure, the Instagram Algorithm also understands that you didn’t like the Ad. Keeping the same in mind, Instagram will not show you more ads from the related products/article.

How to report an ad on Instagram

You can choose to report an ad on Instagram if you think the ad is a most likely scam, inappropriate in a way, or could even be misleading.

Here is how to report an ad on Instagram-