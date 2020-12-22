Know how to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone in simple easy steps-

Long gone are the days when you would enter a password, probably your birthday, to unlock your computer system. Microsoft now comes with a facility to let you unlock your Chromebook without skipping the password protection part. Unlocking the Chromebook with its password is the new trend and Unlocking the grand chrome book using an Android phone is its technology.

To get along with the procedure the first of the requirements is an Android phone with 5.0 Lollipop or later. Also, you have to make sure that Chrome is 40. X or higher. This entire process was named as ‘Smart Lock’ by Google, looking at the fact that it makes you mobile with every step. Another requirement to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone is the use of Bluetooth.

Here is how to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone

Requirements-

As mentioned above, the major requirements for setting up a smart lock in an Android Phone are-

An Android phone with 5.0 Lollipop also with Bluetooth. A Chromebook which is running on 40. X or higher, again, also with Bluetooth.

Here’s how to get started-