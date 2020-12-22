Know how to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone in simple easy steps-
Long gone are the days when you would enter a password, probably your birthday, to unlock your computer system. Microsoft now comes with a facility to let you unlock your Chromebook without skipping the password protection part. Unlocking the Chromebook with its password is the new trend and Unlocking the grand chrome book using an Android phone is its technology.
To get along with the procedure the first of the requirements is an Android phone with 5.0 Lollipop or later. Also, you have to make sure that Chrome is 40. X or higher. This entire process was named as ‘Smart Lock’ by Google, looking at the fact that it makes you mobile with every step. Another requirement to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone is the use of Bluetooth.
Here is how to Unlock Your Chromebook Supported By Android Phone
Requirements-
As mentioned above, the major requirements for setting up a smart lock in an Android Phone are-
- An Android phone with 5.0 Lollipop also with Bluetooth.
- A Chromebook which is running on 40. X or higher, again, also with Bluetooth.
Here’s how to get started-
- To start with, pick up the phone you wish to establish your smart lock connection with your Chromebook and keep it near you. While you’re at it, make sure that other phones around you are switched off. Before starting, make sure that you connect the phone that you want to use and also your Chromebook with the same Wi-Fi network.
- The second step is to sign in to your Chromebook
- Later, head straight to your settings.
- From all the options in the Settings section, click on the option of ‘show advanced setup’. Keep scrolling until you find the option of ‘smart lock’.
- Select the option of ‘Setup’.
- Go through with all the instruction that your screen asks you to, with the instructions you will be able to connect your phone and your Chromebook.
- During this process, you will be asked to sign in to your Google account just for your identity confirmation. After completing all these steps, select ‘Find your phone button’ it will begin with the authenticity of your account.
- The phone you will be used for smart lock needs to have a screen lock.
- The phone in which you perform the configuration will be prompted with a verification message. The pairing of both the devices will be done via Bluetooth.
- After all of this, you will be easily be able to unlock your Chromebook without using a password. Your Chromebook with automatically unlock itself when your phone is near the Chromebook.