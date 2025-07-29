Need to use Telegram often, but don’t want your phone number to be public? Follow the guide to know how you can keep your number private and still stay active with a free mind on the platform. Let us have a look at the steps to do so!

Can I hide my number on Telegram?

Yes, you can actually hide your number on Telegram. It gives you complete control over your phone number’s visibility. You can easily hide it from everyone, including all the people who are not in your contacts. When you make the desired changes, your number stops reflecting on the screen. We shall see the steps for the same ahead.

Steps to hide a number on Telegram

Do you want to hide your number on Telegram? Here are the steps that you need to follow –

Open Telegram- Start the Telegram app on the smartphone or any device that you primarily use.

Go to Settings- If you have an Android device that you are using for the purpose, you need to tap on the three lines in the top-left, then “Settings.” But if you are using an iPhone, then you need to go to the “Settings” icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Tap on Privacy and Security- To proceed further , you’ll find this option within the Settings menu.

Choose your “Phone Number” – Once you open that, the visibility options that are available will open up on your screen for you .

Select “Nobody – Under the option – “ Who can see my phone numbe r,” you need to pick “Nobody” to get the desired privacy that you want.

Adjust “Who can find me by my number” – This setting will allow the system to decide whether your contacts can find you or not .

Altering these settings will help you hide the number on Telegram. This setting can help you feel more protected and have a thicker layer of privacy.

Reasons to hide one’s number on Telegram

To Get More Privacy – For most people, a phone number is a really private thing . Keeping it hidden prevents unwanted contacts from random people, spam calls, and maybe some general exposure of your private information to people you don’t know or maybe don’t know well.

Preventing Stalking- There are so many people on social platforms that pick-up information and try to stalk people, sometimes even harassing them. So, if you want a shield on your side for protection, it is for the very best.

There Professional Boundaries in Professional Cases- For work or public roles, you might want to keep your bonds strictly professional. This setting allows you to have your professional bubble without leaking your private information.

Maintaining a Secret Identity – While Telegram isn’t entirely anonymous, hiding your number will still keep your contact details limitedly revealed to the new people you interact with.

While these are the primary reasons why people choose to keep their number hidden on Telegram, you can have any reason of your own to do so. Nobody judges!