As Apple gears up for the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, expected in roughly six weeks, speculation around the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max continues to build. While past leaks have hinted at modest refinements, a new tip suggests Apple may be planning three surprising camera upgrades that could redefine the mobile photography experience.

Reported by Joe Rossignol at MacRumors, these details stem from an anonymous source claiming familiarity with an Apple commercial being produced for the iPhone 17 Pro. If these rumors prove accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro camera system could take a big leap forward in both hardware and software.

1. Telephoto Lens: Zoom Jump From 5x to 8x

One of the standout claims is that Apple will increase the optical zoom range of the iPhone 17 Pro’s telephoto lens from 5x to 8x. This would mark Apple’s most significant jump in zoom capability to date, putting it closer to rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra, which has led the market with impressive 10x and hybrid zoom capabilities.

An 8x optical zoom means higher-quality close-up shots without the loss of detail typical of digital zoom. Combined with Apple’s image processing prowess, this could allow for:

Clearer wildlife or concert photography from a distance

Enhanced portrait options with better subject separation

More flexibility for mobile videographers and creators

What’s even more intriguing is the tipster’s suggestion that the telephoto lens will also support multiple focal points, potentially giving users a pseudo-variable zoom system without lens swapping. If true, this could make the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera more versatile than ever.

2. A Pro-Grade Camera App Is Allegedly in the Works

The second rumored upgrade is the introduction of a professional camera app built specifically for the iPhone 17 Pro. While iPhones have long offered simple yet powerful camera software, many power users have turned to third-party apps like Halide or FiLMiC Pro to gain granular control over ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and more.

What might a pro app offer?

If Apple develops a native Pro Camera app, users could expect:

Manual control over camera settings

Advanced histograms, focus peaking, and waveforms

Dedicated photo and video modes with adjustable frame rates and resolutions

Enhanced RAW photo and ProRes video recording options

Such an app would align with Apple’s push into creator tools, allowing users to capture cinematic content directly from their iPhone without needing external software or gear. It also shows Apple’s growing commitment to professional-grade tools for both photography and videography.

3. A New Camera Control Button Along the Top Edge

Perhaps the most surprising of all is the claim that Apple is adding a dedicated Camera Control button on the top edge of the iPhone 17 Pro. This would be a major shift in iPhone hardware design and could significantly enhance camera accessibility.

What could the button do?

Though details remain speculative, a new camera button could serve functions such as:

Instant launch of the Camera app

Quick switching between photo/video modes

Shutter control for photos or video recording

Customizable shortcuts for creators and influencers

This feature seems plausible, especially if Apple wants to compete with professional camera systems or mirrorless-like usability. However, such a change would almost certainly have been leaked by case manufacturers, who typically receive hardware schematics in advance to prepare accessories. So far, no such leaks have surfaced—raising some doubt about this part of the rumor.

While the source remains anonymous, MacRumors notes that the tipster claimed knowledge of a commercial being filmed for the iPhone 17 Pro, allegedly by a production house that lists Apple as a client. This lends some weight to the tip, though it’s far from confirmation.

Historically, Apple has managed to keep key features under wraps until just before launch. For instance, few anticipated the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro or the spatial video recording feature before they were announced. So, while no hardware leaks have corroborated the existence of a new camera button, surprises are always possible.

Additionally, enhancements like increased zoom and a pro camera app are logical evolutions for the iPhone lineup, especially as Apple competes with high-end Android flagships for camera supremacy.

Apple’s iPhones remain among the most-used photography devices in the world. A jump from 5x to 8x optical zoom, combined with pro software and potentially a new physical interface, could:

Further cement iPhone’s role as the go-to tool for content creators

Reduce dependence on third-party camera accessories and apps

Create a clearer distinction between Pro and non-Pro models

Such features would likely appeal to power users, photographers, influencers, and mobile filmmakers, pushing the iPhone further into professional territory.

As we inch closer to Apple’s September event, these rumored camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro are both exciting and plausible. While optical zoom and software enhancements seem like realistic additions, the Camera Control button remains a wildcard.

Whether Apple chooses to unveil all three features or just a subset, it’s clear that the iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most camera-focused iPhones yet. For now, enthusiasts and skeptics alike will be watching closely as new leaks emerge and preparing for another potentially game-changing iPhone launch.