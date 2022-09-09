How to hold your data migration seamless with Cart2Cart

The main problems with managing your data begin when you need to transfer them somewhere but save the structure and settings. It’s difficult from the point of the volumes of information you need to work with, and add here the complexity of manual transfer that requires considerable knowledge about what, where, and how to move. If we talk about WooCommerce to Shopify migration, there are some tips to follow to make your data migration the most smooth possible.

Why migrate your shopping cart data?

There can be various reasons to move the data from one platform to another. Usually, it happens because you need or want something more modern, relevant, and convenient. Technologies step up every day, so you need more advanced tools for information organization and presentation.

Anyway, the main question is how you decide to handle this task. There are two variants: manual transfer and automated process. The first way to migrate your data is outdated: it takes too much time and effort, requires rich knowledge, and gives the same result (or worse) as if you were using the specific cart-to-cart tool. Moreover, you will have to triple-check everything after you’ve moved every piece of information, and you can never exclude the probability of a human error. The more processes are automated – the better, and the Cart2Cart migration tool provides the best functionality for the reliability of the process.

WooCommerce to Shopify: the main and additional steps to take

When you hold the transfer through the migration tools they do not require much knowledge. Some suggest more skilled users operate them others allow for beginners to use their advantages – it anyway differs a lot from the high level of requirements to the people who move their data manually. Thus, the process takes only several steps:

Connect your source platform where you move data from (WooCommerce shop). Connect your target e-commerce tool to transfer the information to (Shopify). Select which categories of data you’d like to migrate. Launch the system.

Even though the service is changeable, the pricing plans are divided into categories for different users. To make the process smoother, the Cart2Cart tool offers supplementary features that facilitate other preparations. Some are free, others cost up to $60 – but all of them allow for better functioning of both platforms participating in the migration process. For example, some of the additional features include:

clearing up the Shopify space so that information is not confused with the previously present here;

finding analogical organization facilities – transmitting customer groups into Shopify tags;

redirections setting – so that your SEO figures remain the same high.

There are many more additional features to explore, so find more detailed info on the Cart2Cart website.

Using the automated data migration services, you can avoid multiple troubles related to repetitive and confusing work. With the Cart2Cart tool, you can easily maintain a stable workflow and lose no minute in your shop’s profitable work. Go to the website now and explore the benefits that the Cart2Cart service offers!