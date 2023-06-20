How to Incorporate Jewelry into Your Wedding Attire

Wedding planning is always fun and requires lots of attention. An important aspect that couples(brides especially) need to get right during the planning stage is picking out jewelry that complements their wedding attire.

While wearing jewelry that blends well with your clothes will enhance your overall elegance, a wrong combo can ruin the whole show for you on your special day. No way, you sure don’t want that to happen!

Selecting jewelry for your wedding dress is not that difficult. You only need to follow some rules. Below listed are major fashion codes that will help you incorporate jewelry into your wedding attire correctly.

Let’s get started already!

1. Less is More

Always remember the golden rule when it comes to wedding jewelry: less is more. You can easily get carried away with beautiful accessories and put too much, thereby overpowering your look.

Rather, choose one or two statement pieces that truly stand out, such as a stunning necklace or a pair of elegant earrings, and keep the rest of your jewelry minimal. This will create a more balanced and sophisticated appearance.

By embracing simplicity, your jewelry will enhance your natural beauty and allow your gown to take center stage.

2. Bracelets Can Be Dangerous

Brackets are beautiful accessories lots of people love to wear. To some, it holds a special bond between them and their friends or partner. It’s normal for them to feel like putting it on their special day. But before considering putting it on, confirm if it has a clasp. Bracelets with clasps are not recommended for wedding dresses, especially when wearing a lace wedding gown.

3. Compliment Your Gown

Your wedding gown is the centerpiece of your attire, and your jewelry should only enhance its beauty. When choosing your jewelry for your big day, you must consider your dress’s design, neckline, and ornamentation.

For instance, a delicate necklace or a set of bold earrings might highlight your neckline if you’re wearing a strapless dress. To avoid clashing with the elaborate elements of your dress, choose simpler, more subtle jewelry if your gown is elaborately beaded or embroidered. The idea is to strike a balance between your jewelry and your gown.

4. Match Your Engagement and Wedding Band Metals

Your engagement and wedding bands hold a special place in your heart, so you must ensure that their metals complement the rest of your jewelry. To achieve a cohesive and polished look, match the metals of your rings with the other jewelry you plan to wear.

For instance, if you have a white gold engagement ring, it would harmonize beautifully with silver or platinum accessories. You can find an extensive collection of men’s wedding bands in various metals, designs, and styles, on mens wedding bands io homepage for inspiration.

5. Don’t Overlook the Back Details

Don’t forget to pay attention to the back details of your dress when incorporating jewelry into your wedding attire. Picture this: you’re gliding down the aisle, and as you turn around, everyone catches a glimpse of a gorgeous back necklace or a dainty lariat-style piece gracefully draping down your spine. It’s like a hidden treasure that adds an extra touch of elegance and allure to your look.

So, when you’re picking out your jewelry, take a moment to consider the intricate design or low-cut back of your dress. Find a piece that highlights those beautiful details because you deserve to shine from every angle on your big day!

6. Match Color Tones

In addition to considering the metals of your jewelry, it’s also essential to pay attention to color tones. If your gown has warm undertones, such as ivory or champagne, opt for jewelry with warm tones like gold or rose gold.

On the other hand, if your gown has cool undertones like pure white or silver, choose jewelry with cool tones like silver or platinum. Matching the color tones of your jewelry with your gown will create a cohesive and harmonious look.

7. Don’t Wear a Watch

A watch can be a useful necessity, but when it comes to weddings, it’s a no, especially for the brides. Besides, having a watch might be distracting. You might spend most of your time checking the time instead of partying and savoring the occasion.

Plus, your wedding photographs will capture those special moments, and a watch can take away from the elegance and beauty of your overall look. A watch can be good for other special days, but for your wedding, leave the watch behind and let yourself be fully immersed in the magic of the day without worrying about the ticking of the clock.

8. Consider Your Hairstyle

Your hairstyle plays a crucial role in determining the type of jewelry that will complement it best. If you’re opting for an elaborate updo or a hairstyle with intricate details, consider wearing smaller, more delicate pieces of jewelry to avoid overwhelming the overall look.

For example, a pair of elegant stud earrings or a dainty hairpin can add a touch of sparkle without competing with your hairstyle. On the other hand, if you’re wearing your hair down or in loose waves, you can go for more statement pieces like chandelier earrings or a bold hair accessory to create a captivating look.

9. Choose Jewelry that Reflects Your Personality

Your wedding day is all about exhibiting your own style and individuality. So, don’t hold back on letting your jewelry express who you are. If you like old aesthetics, you should consider adding antique-inspired elements to your attire. If you like trendy and sleek designs, go for minimalist jewelry with clear lines. Your jewelry should improve your beauty and convey a story about you and your uniqueness

10. Consider the Neckline of Your Dress

The neckline of your wedding gown can significantly influence the type of necklace you choose to wear. For instance, if you have a V-neckline, a pendant necklace that follows the same V-shape can beautifully accentuate your neckline and create a cohesive look.

If your dress has a high neckline or is heavily embellished around the neck area, it might be best to forgo a necklace altogether and focus on statement earrings or a stunning hair accessory instead. Remember, the goal is to enhance your overall look, and the right necklace can play a crucial role in achieving that.

11. Keep Comfort in Mind

Yes, it’s your special day, and you want to look great but remember comfort. You must choose jewelry that is comfortable to wear all day and won’t irritate or discomfort you or anybody. Avoid overly heavy jewelry with protruding edges that might cut your skin. One hack to know if any jewelry you want to wear will be comfortable on you is to wear it for a few hours before the big day.

Conclusion

So there you have it; incorporating jewelry into your wedding attire is all about adding that extra sparkle and unique touch to make your special day even more memorable. Remember that less is more and choose one or two statement pieces that truly stand out, while keeping the rest of your jewelry minimal. Match the metals and color tones of your jewelry with your gown, and don’t forget to consider your hairstyle and neckline when making your jewelry choices.

Oh, and remember the back details of your dress! That’s a hidden gem waiting to be highlighted with a stunning back necklace or a delicate lariat-style piece. Those little touches will make you shine from every angle as you walk down that aisle.

