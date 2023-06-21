Guide To Marine Grade Plastics In Boat Making

Plastics are one of the most often utilized materials in the boat-building business. Their resistance to water damage, inability to rust, and lightweight nature make them an excellent choice for all sorts of watercraft.

Plastics Commonly Used in Boat Manufacturing

When producing boats and boating components, there are several plastics and thermoplastics to pick from, but these are some of the most commonly used options:

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) – is ideal for maritime applications due to its environmental degradation resilience. Anti-Skip HDPE avoids becoming slippery when wet, making it an excellent option for flooring. Using this type of plastic works well for non-flooring applications such as hatches and doors. It helps avoid accidents and slippery floors. There are antiskid options available.

Marine Grade PVC Foam Sheet – Marine Grade PVC Foam is a lightweight material popular in marine applications due to its resistance to rotting and other water-related damage. This is popular in marine upholstery and coring applications.

Marine-Grade Acrylic Sheets – Marine-grade acrylic sheets are resistant to abrasion and UV damage. This makes it a preferred material for the boat’s outer shell and hull.

Marine-Grade Polycarbonate Sheet – Marine-grade polycarbonate usually has optical clarity that is crystal clear while also being resistant to scratches and abrasions. It is also resistant to yellowing, making it perfect for windows and windshields. Furthermore, it is readily molded into curved shapes for canopies and curved windshields.

Other polymers may also be used in maritime applications. The word marine grade is a clue to search for. A plastic product with a marine-grade label is suitable for use in boats.

What Exactly Is Marine-Grade Plastic?

Marine-grade plastics are noted for having qualities that make them resistant to the damage that wood and metal suffer from extended contact with the environment and water, especially saltwater.

These polymers are resistant to odor and mildew. They also feature impact resistance and resist fading and weakening from UV light exposure. Marine plastics are specially designed for prolonged immersion in and on the water, including the particular problems of salt water.

The boat’s hatches, cup holders, fishing equipment storage, and even the upholstery substrate are all constructed of marine-grade plastic!

Why Is Plastic the Best Material for Boats?

For various reasons, plastics are an excellent choice for boat building. You will obtain some of the best performance in the boating business if you choose marine-grade plastic. Here are a few reasons why plastics work well for boats.

Resistance to the Elements at a High Level

It is tough to keep your boat from being damaged by the elements. Salt water not only abrades a boat’s hull over time but also causes corrosion and degradation to the bolts and bearings that hold your ship together. The sun’s UV rays induce discoloration, warping, and delamination. Furthermore, continual exposure to the elements might cause undesirable scents to develop on your yacht.

All of the circumstances above are not a problem for marine plastics, notably polyethylene and polycarbonate. Plastic for boats eliminates the need for paint, which may chip or bubble due to long-term sun exposure. It prevents the various components of the boat from coming apart when utilized as bearings or joints, as opposed to metal staples, which corrode over time. Marine Abrasion Resistant Acrylic also aids in reducing wear and tear on your boat from the seas in which you sail.

Overall, marine grade plastic is the best material to choose if you want a material that can withstand the weather better than any other.

Almost indestructible

Plastic boat hulls are becoming more popular due to their near-indestructibility. A plastic hull may bounce off debris or rough impediments more readily than other boat materials. You may get a few scratches, but your hull may still be unharmed, alleviating the stress of creating a quick patch job.

Many polymers used in boat construction are noted for their amazing strength. Therefore, they are unlikely to be pierced if they collide with a rock or other material in the water. This allows you to negotiate difficult seas without fear of a weakened hull while on the water.

Developed for Clarity

One of the most common uses for plastic in boats is to replace glass windows or windshields. Polycarbonate plastics are engineered to be strong and clear in even the most extreme weather conditions.

This boat material is resistant to fading, stronger than other plastics, and abrasion-resistant, ensuring a clear, protected vision of the sea regardless of the weather.

Even when wet, it is safe.

Your boat will become drenched as you navigate the seas. Many materials become extremely slippery when wet, raising the risk of dangerous falls if they are used for flooring.

Fortunately, AntiSkid HDPE is the ideal option. Even when wet, this high-density polyethylene is intended to resist slipping. Using it for decks, gangways, and railings can significantly increase the safety of your yacht for you and your visitors or crew.

Environmentally Conscious

In an increasingly environmentally concerned society, it is critical to choose materials that are both sustainable and long-lasting. Marine plastic is less wasteful than other conventional boat materials since it can be readily made and maintained. Furthermore, since plastic is easily recycled, your outdated components won’t end up in a landfill.

Lighter

In comparison to many metals, plastic is lighter in weight. This permits the boats to float on the water more effortlessly. Of course, the weight of each plastic varies, but in general, plastic is a lightweight industrial medium. It also has a high strength-to-density ratio, making it lightweight and strong.

Water Resilient

Finally, these polymers are resistant to all forms of water damage. Warping, rotting, mildew, mold, and weathering are examples. It is also resistant to saltwater growth.

Teak Isle provides a broad choice of goods to explore if you want plastic materials for maritime applications. Allow our specialists to assist you in locating the one that is most suited to your unique application requirements.

