In Genshin Impact, building strong bonds with your characters isn’t just about assembling a powerful team. Increasing the friendship level, also known as Companionship EXP, unlocks deeper insights into your characters’ backstories, voice lines, and exclusive namecards. This guide will walk you through effective strategies to boost your friendship levels and deepen your connection with your favorite characters.

Each character in Genshin Impact has a friendship level ranging from 1 to 10. As you increase this level, you’ll unlock unique voice lines, character stories, and at level 10, an exclusive namecard. These rewards offer a more immersive experience, allowing you to learn more about your companions beyond their combat abilities.

Earning Companionship EXP

To raise a character’s friendship level, you’ll need to earn Companionship EXP. This experience is shared among all active party members, so it’s essential to include the characters you wish to bond with in your party. Here are some effective ways to earn Companionship EXP:

Daily Commissions : Completing your four daily commissions is a reliable method. Each commission grants 55 EXP, and an additional 95 EXP is awarded upon completing all four. This totals 315 EXP daily, making it a consistent source for leveling up friendships. Domains and Bosses : Participating in domains and defeating bosses not only yields valuable loot but also grants Companionship EXP. Ensure the characters you want to level up are in your party when claiming rewards to maximize gains. Serenitea Pot (Housing System) : Deploying characters in your Serenitea Pot allows them to passively earn Companionship EXP over time. The amount earned depends on your Adeptal Energy level, so furnishing your realm effectively can boost this passive income. Co-op Mode : Engaging in co-op activities can double the Companionship EXP earned from commissions and domains. This is particularly useful when focusing on leveling up specific characters. Random World Events : Occasionally, random events appear throughout Teyvat. Completing these events provides additional Companionship EXP. Keep an eye out for these opportunities as you explore.

Tips for Efficient Friendship Leveling