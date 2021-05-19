How to install Android 12 public beta on your Google Pixel phone

Last night, at Google I/O 2021, the US-based tech giant publicly announced the latest iteration of Android, which is to be called Android 12. While the stable build is yet to be released for compatible devices (this will most likely happen in the second half of this year), Google has begun to make Android 12 public beta software update available for Pixel devices.

This means that all compatible Pixel phone users will be able to have access to the new features of the new Android 12. However, it is important to keep in mind that this is a beta update and comes with several bug and issues, which will be fixed only at the stable release.

With the exception of Pixel devices, some other phones from many brands, such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE will also get to use Android 12 in the very near future. That being said, the release timeline, has yet to be revealed. At the current moment, Pixel phone users can enrol for Android 12 public beta on Google’s Android beta site.

In order to install the Android 12 public beta update on Pixel right away, you can use the steps given below:

Go to the official Android 12 beta website to enrol for the program. On the right side of the screen, there will be an option that reads, ‘View your eligible devices.’ Click on it and check for your phone’s name on the list available. Once you enrol for the Android beta update, you will receive a notification telling you that the software is ready to install. To check this information manually, go to the settings menu. Click on ‘System,’ then ‘System Update,’ after which you have to tap on ‘Check for update’ to verify whether or not you can download the new Android 12 software update.

If you do not have a Pixel smartphone, but do own one of the supported phones from other brands, such as OnePlus, Realme, Sharp, among others, follow the instructions given on the official website. It should be noted that before installing the software update, you must make sure to connect your Pixel phone to a stable WiFi network and backup all of your personal data.

The following is a list of compatible devices for Android 12: