How to install the watchOS 8 developer beta

Apple has revealed the next major version of watchOS at the WWDC keynote and made the developer beta available for testing on the Apple Watch. The first public beta of watchOS 8 will be made available in July. Through this, you will be able to test out several new features, such as multiple timers, Focus mode, the new Mindfulness app, Photo watch faces with Portrait mode, and AssistiveTouch.

How to install watchOS 8 developer beta

Enroll as an Apple Developer over here, with a fee of $99 per year. Another option is to patiently wait for the free public beta program that will be released next month. Make a fresh backup of your Apple Watch, which occurs when you back up your iPhone. However, you should keep in mind that Apple does not allow downgrades from watchOS 8 to watchOS 7. On your iPhone that runs either the iOS 15 beta or 14.7 beta, go to the Apple’s Developer Website. Tap on the two-line icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Sign in if you are not already under Account. Tap on the two-line icon in the top-left corner and choose Downloads. Scroll down below iOS 14.7 beta and tap on Install Profile. This can be found next to watchOS 8 beta. Press Allow to download the profile, and then click on Close. Tap on Install, which can be found in the top-right corner, and type in your passcode if you are required to do so. Go through the consent agreement, and tap on Install twice. Your iPhone will prompt you to restart your Apple Watch so that the changes can be completed. After the reboot is done, head back to the iPhone application for Apple Watch > General > Software Update. You should be able to see that watchOS 8 is available. Press Download and Install.

Throughout this process, make sure that your iPhone is being charged with a minimum battery of 50%.